We came across this item and it reminds us that throughout the struggle of Africans in the Americas, there have always been small groups of the racially aware that have grown and made a difference.

Alyssa Jones ‘23 |

Virginia Campus Correspondent

On Jan. 26, the group “White Coats 4 Black Lives,” an organization with a mission to “dismantle racism in medicine and fight for the health of Black people,” gave the University of Rochester’s School of Medicine & Dentistry its “Racial Justice Report Card.”

The result was nine “F” grades based on campus activity and administration policies during the 2020-2021 academic year.

Founded in 2014, White Coats 4 Black Lives has 75 chapters at universities across the nation and pushes the Black Lives Matter agenda within medical schools.



The University of Rochester received failing grades for “Recruitment & Admissions,” “Curriculum,” “Clinical Education,” “Student Affairs,” “Physical Space,’ “Relationship to the Carceral State,” “Treatment of Workers,” “Research,” and “Institutional Response to Student Activism.”

“Campus Police have been not been abolished [sic], and the Board of Trustees has yet to take action to divest from companies that profit from private prisons,” the report card states in reference to the “Relationship to the Carceral State” failing grade.

Advertisement



In a likely reference to its political mission, White Coats 4 Black Lives also publishes the online magazine The Free Radical, which covers a range of issues pertaining to social justice and health care.

“We hope that a robust political framework that centers marginalized people and communities will help create a generation of health care providers who are committed to dismantling oppressive structures, confronting institutionalized racism in our profession, and creating an equitable society,” the outlet states on its website.



Campus Reform reached out to the University of Rochester and White Coats 4 Black Lives; this article will be updated accordingly. https://campusreform.org