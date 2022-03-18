Judge Jackson is Steps Away From Victory...

KETANJI BROWN JACKSON SCOTUS SENATE HEARINGS SET

FOR MONDAY, MARCH 21 – 24 LIVE

“The Nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States” has been scheduled by the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled for March 21 – March 24. According to a Judiciary Committee Twitter feed. The schedule is:

Monday, March 21 at 11:00 AM, ET: Presentation of statements from Committee members (10 minutes each); the individuals who will introduce Judge Jackson (5 minutes each); and Judge Jackson herself (10 minutes).

Tuesday, March 22 at 9:00 AM, ET: Questioning of Judge Jackson Begins and members will have the opportunity to ask questions for 30 minutes each, in order of seniority.

Wednesday, March 23 at 9:00AM,ET: Resumption of the Hearings with members having an opportunity to ask a second round of questions for 20 minutes each, in order of seniority.

Note to readers: The Committee will also meet in closed session on Wednesday to discuss any matters relating to Judge Jackson’s FBI background investigation. The Committee does this for every Supreme Court nominee, regardless of whether the background investigation has raised concerns.

Thursday, March 24 at 9:00AM, ET: The hearings will conclude with testimony from @ABAesq and outside witnesses. Statements by the ABA and other witnesses will be five minutes each; question rounds will also be five minutes each.