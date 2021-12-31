Mr. Eric L. Adams & Mr. Franklin A. Thomas

Ground-breakers Celebrated as we Move into the New Year

Left:Mayor-elect Eric Adams at his post-election victory celebration, exults at his lifelong achievement of the highest office in the city. On pages 6-7, see his vision for the city Photo: Nathaniel Adams

See Eric Adams, New York’s New Mayor Gives His Vision for the Future

Right: Franklin Thomas, the son of immigrant parents from Barbados and Antigua, grew up in Bedford Stuyvesant and was the first president of the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation. See Ford Foundation tribute on page 11. Photo: Courtesy of Ford Foundation

See Legacy of Franklin Thomas