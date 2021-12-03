Gateway to Christmas

Bed-Stuy Gateway BID in association with neighborhood merchants and other local leaders launched this season’s open-air holiday marketplace, an annual “winter wonderland” providing, in the words of Lynette Battle, Deputy Director, BSG- BID, “a safe, sound space for the community to shop, explore, and celebrate the holiday season.”

The event featured a ribbon cutting at Restoration West Plaza, 1368 Fulton Street for the “wonderland” which operates 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekend through Christmas.

Wells Fargo Hope USA provided the funding for Bed Stuy Gateway BID to bring this event back to the neighborhood and will be supporting the effort for the next 2 years. (Photo credit: Qlick)