What’s Going On – 9/1

AUGUST 23 PRIMARY RESULTS: Who’s Who in Congress and NYS Senate in November. The Primary Democrats who are victors include Brooklyn Senators Kevin Parker and Jabari Brisport, Harlem Senators Cordell Cleare, and Senator Robert Jackson. Democrats who will return to the 118th Session of Congress include Jerrold Nadler, Jamaal Bowman, Hakeem Jeffries, and Yvette Clarke, contingent on November victories—only listed Democrats who were in competitive Primary races. NY Congressional Delegation had seven Blacks in 2021. Two of them, Mondaire Jones and Antonio Delgado, end their terms this year. Jones lost in the 8/23 Primary to Democrat newcomer Daniel Goldman. Delgado was named NYS Lieutenant Governor and is on the 11/8 ballot. He was replaced in a special election by Democrat Pat Ryan, who ran an abortion rights campaign.

The 8/23 NYS Primary turnout was 12% of the electorate! NY1, “Inside City Hall” anchor Errol Louis writes NY Magazine essay “4 Big Takeaways From New York’s Weird Late Summer Primary.” It is required to read The Takeaways are Roe V the Red Wave; Progressives didn’t make inroads but didn’t lose ground either; Power of Incumbency; and NY Republicans rejected extremism.

PS: Democrats Hizzoner Eric Adams and Representative Adriano Espaillat made Senate endorsements to oust incumbent Democratic Senators for different reasons. Espaillat wants a greater Latino presence. Mayor Adams wants a more moderate presence. Their efforts failed. Jabari Brisport, Robert Jackson, and Bronx’s Gustavo Rivera, Bronx, won with large margins.

Now for the NY post-summer agenda, revised NYC school budget; school openings, class size; relaxed COVID protocols; monkeypox spread; the vote for noncitizens in NYC approved by City Council in 2021; NYC banks closing ATM Centers after 10 pm, to block homeless tenancy; management of the roughly 7000 asylum seekers sent to NYC from Texas this summer.

SUMMER IN AMERICA

The Joe Biden Administration should take credit for its summer 2022 legislative victories. The Trump thief of national security papers to his Mar-a-Lago digs is consuming disproportionate media attention. It also makes Americans think about what is essential to the nation, preserving democracy or serving a very dark cult figure. Hopefully, the Trump conviction is imminent. The omnibus Biden $740 billion Inflation Reduction Law addressed health care, lowered prescription drug prices, increased funding for the IRS, and extended the Affordable Care Act, aka Obama Care, Fighting climate change and energy security. Is it a watered-down Build Back Better? During Biden’s watch, a bi-partisan Congress address gun reform. The Biden CV includes the Infrastructure Law and student debt reduction. Charles Blow wrote an 8/28 NY Times opinion piece, BIDEN BECOMES BOON FOR DEMOCRATS, which defines the current BIDEN Midterm moment.

WORLD AFFAIRS

The UN General Assembly convenes in a few weeks, and the world is in turmoil and facing civil wars concurrent with experiencing humanitarian crises. The civil war in Ethiopia began in November 2020. Too many missing people are unaccounted for in South Sudan. Somalia wages war with local terrorists. Civil disturbances are imminent in Iraq, Libya, and Tunisia, the country that gave birth to the Arab spring. On August 31, Ukraine began an offensive to recapture cities that Russians grabbed during the early days of the invasion.

ARTS AND CULTURE

THEATER: The Vy Higginsen MAMA Foundation for the Arts begins its 2022 fall season in search of people with good promising vocal skills. STUDENTS, ages 7 to 19, are encouraged to audition for the Mama Music Matters Program, formerly known as Gospel For Teens, which will be held on September 10 and 17. The master classes include breathing techniques, harmony, pitch, and control across multiple music genres. Classes begin September 24. ADULTS are invited to Open Call auditions on September 7, 14, 17, and 24 for the 40th Anniversary revival of America’s timeless, seminal gospel musical, MAMA; I WANT TO SING, which will be presented during Black History Month 2023. The Open Call is for lead roles: Doris Winter, Mama, Sister Carrie, Rev. Winter, and the Minister of Music. Call 212.280.1045 and visit mamafoundation.org.

BOOK NOTES; Harlem native son Lewis Ferguson worked as an educator in public schools. Middle and High School in New York and California. In retirement, he wrote a book about his noble profession, titled “PST, PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHER… An Inside Look,” a series of short stories he calls “literary fiction inspired by truth” inspired by truth. Originally published as a free ebook, PST is now available in paperback.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND

HARLEM FASHION WEEK, HFW, celebrates Season 10 with a 4- day marathon of free and paid events, which begins on September 2 with a fashion exhibition. HFW also hosts a Fashion and Finance Symposium at Chase Bank and an Opening night reception at the Aloft Hotel 2296 Frederick Douglass Blvd. At the September 4 Runway Show where style/designer eminence Dapper Dan will be honored at the Harlem Parish, located at 258 West 118 Street. Founded by visionary mom/daughter team Tandra Birkett and Yvonne Jewnell, respectively. Visit HarlemFW.com

The marquee North American Carnival outside of the Caribbean, Brooklyn’s West Indian Day Parade, returns on Labor Day, September 5, at 11 am. It’s back with all its week-long traditions: junior carnival, the pan competition, and J’Ouvert. Visit wiadcacarnival.org

