45 new superintendents to begin work tomorrow, July 1

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David C. Banks Monday announced the selection of 45 new and returning New York City public schools district superintendents, who represent a diverse cross-section of experience in public schools and a commitment to putting students and families at the core of our city’s schools.

All 45 new superintendents are current or former New York City public school educators, and their previous roles and experience include principals, deputy superintendents, and current superintendents. Under the leadership of Chancellor Banks, they will have expanded authority.



In Bedford Stuyvesant, Robin Davson is the new community superintendent for District 13, and Brendan Mims, for District 16.



“The educational leaders on my team will work every day to reimagine our public schools,” said Schools Chancellor David C. Banks. “For families and community partners, each of these leaders understands that they will be held accountable for partnering with you to meet the needs of your community and improve the school experience of our students.”

Superintendents begin work tomorrow, July 1st, tasked with implementing Chancellor Banks’s ‘Bold Vision for Transforming and Building Trust in New York City Public Schools.’ Under this vision, the role of superintendent will now be responsible for improving outcomes for students and reimagining their learning experiences, leading the implementation of high-quality curriculum, supervising district-based staff, supporting teacher training district-wide, and developing the next generation of school leaders.

Significantly, superintendents will be responsible for making sure each school is welcoming and responsive to all members of their community. For families, that means the superintendent is responsible for ensuring students are fully supported – for example, that communications go home in families’ home languages, issues with transportation are addressed, services for students with disabilities and multilingual learners are in place, counseling is available when needed, and student attendance is robust.



For community members, superintendents will cultivate relationships with parent groups, councils, elected officials, advocacy groups, unions, the business community, and community organizations to ensure that the whole district is supporting its local schools.

Every superintendent will engage in a ‘Listening & Learning Tour’ over the summer to connect with students, parents, school leaders, educators, and local community members and to listen to their recommendations for improving schools.



Additionally, they will build out their school support teams and guide the creation of District Comprehensive Education Plans. Their primary goal is ensuring every school is prepared and supported for a strong start to the 2022-23 school year.



Mayor Adams said, “These superintendents are committed to the communities they serve: To children, their parents, and families and teachers. We have much more in store to transform our education system and deliver the best results for our young New Yorkers who depend on us.”

According to the DOE’s press release, for the first time, the hiring process included community town halls where families heard from finalists, were able to ask questions, and provided feedback. Following the public town halls, the CECs and Presidents’ Councils, as well as a representative of the UFT, a representative of the CSA, and a representative of DC 37, engaged in the Chancellor’s Regulation C-37 consultation process. Deputy Chancellor of School Leadership Desmond K. Blackburn led the superintendent hiring process and Chancellor Banks made the final hiring decisions after incorporating the feedback of parents, union partners, and community members, and considering the needs of each district.