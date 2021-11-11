Kenesha Traynham-Cooper Nominated as Female District Leader in the 56th AD

Kenesha Traynham-Cooper was born and raised in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. She graduated with her Bachelor of Psychology from Medgar Evers College and received her Master of Public Administration from Metropolitan College of New York 2010.



After her mother passed away, she decided to create a program in her mother and uncle’s memory entitled the Sharon & Stephen Traynham Creative Arts Fund (SSTCA) for Sickle Cell Disease sending patients to art therapy such as yoga, music, massage, and art. The program lives under the umbrella of the Sickle Cell Thalassemia Patients Network in Brooklyn.

In January 2015, Ms. Traynham-Cooper founded her company, 4 Future Generations, Inc. 4FG is currently an MWBE certified company with the City of New York and specializes in helping individuals live a better life. She serves in several areas such as business development and management, professional development and work readiness, community development, and health and wellness. She is also a consultant for NYCHA Resident Associations throughout New York City. One of her brain-child and relevant programs for NYCHA residents is the “Be Brave-Paint & Create Mental Health Awareness Tour” which is led by youth.

In Summer 2021, Ms. Traynham-Cooper offered a free Summer Program for children participating in her home-based daycare, Monday- Friday teaching them financial literacy and at the end of the program, the children were gifted with stock at Charles Schwab Financial Services and a personal at home bank to help implement savings.



Ms. Traynham- Cooper obtained her Masters of Divinity from Nyack College so that she can integrate business, outreach, and ministry. Other community based organizations that she is involved with are the NAACP-NYCHA Branch where she serves as the Chair for Economic Development for New York City. A major part of her focus is to help people who live in NYCHA. Her goal is to alter the scope of how people view NYCHA residents.

Ms. Traynham-Cooper is also a Chaplain and (Chaplain) Instructor with Healing Hearts Chaplaincy under the leadership of Chief Apostle Dr. Kim Best, member of the National Association of Negro and Business Professional Women’s Club-Brooklyn Club, Board Member of Power Women & Community Building, Membership Chair for the Lion’s International, Board Member of The Chris Owens Foundation, Outreach Coordinator for the 79th Precinct Community Council, and member of the Association for Black Educators of New York. Kenesha Traynham- Cooper currently holds the title as the Mayor’s Action Plan Engagement Coordinator and Program Manager for the Center for Court Innovation working directly with the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice for the Neighborhood Safety Initiative in NYCHA. Her community organizing ideology that she has learned and embodies is to go into a community to find the needs, analyze what’s necessary, strategize on how to aid the need, and implement an action plan that’s tangible for the people throughout the community to see.