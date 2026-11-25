By Tyrone Rhabb, Program Administrator, Alternative Housing Program

As Thanksgiving approaches, many of us naturally begin to reflect on warmth, shared meals, and the things that bring us comfort. But when we pause to consider what stability truly looks like, it often comes down to life’s most fundamental experiences—moments that should be human rights yet remain out of reach for far too many.

Having a key to open your own front door. Walking to a pantry to grab a midnight snack. Having a safe, stable space to pick up the phone and call a friend or loved one.

In my work with the Alternative Housing Program at One Brooklyn Health, I am reminded every day that housing instability and food insecurity are painful realities for many of our neighbors across Brooklyn. Living without a place to call home strips away not just physical shelter, but the basic sense of safety, privacy, and peace that every single person deserves.

That is why our mission extends far beyond the holiday season. The core goal of the Alternative Housing Program is to build pathways to permanence, dignity, and care—every single week of the year, not just on Thanksgiving. We show up consistently to support our residents, ensure their living spaces are safe and secure, assist in keeping their pantries stocked, and help them maintain vital connections to community and loved ones.

We recognize that healing and housing are never “one-size-fits-all” processes. Every person’s journey is unique, but our commitment to treating every neighbor with dignity, respect, and unconditional support remains unwavering.

For anyone in our community who is currently unhoused or facing challenges with food, housing stability, transportation, or financial support, please know you are not alone, and resources are available. Through One Brooklyn Health’s Findhelp platform, patients and community members can easily connect with verified local social services and support networks across Brooklyn.

As we enter this holiday season, my wish for our community is rooted in action: that we continue working toward a Brooklyn where everyone has a safe place to rest, a warm meal, and a home of their own.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, visit One Brooklyn Health at www.onebrooklynhealth.org to access local resources and support services.

Together, let us work toward a Brooklyn where everyone has a safe place to rest, a warm meal, and a home of their own, not just during Thanksgiving, but throughout the year.

From our family to yours, Happy Holidays from the Alternative Housing Program.