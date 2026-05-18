Voter Participation Requested for This Year’s Impactful Primary Election

By Mary Alice Miller

Many of us know That Voter who only votes in the General Election because ‘it is the important election.’ Then, That Voter gets angry because their favorite candidate is not on the ballot. That Voter missed the opportunity to vote for their favorite candidate by not voting in the Primary Election.

The best way to help your favorite candidate make the General Election ballot is to vote in the Primary Election.

This year’s Primary Election takes place on June 23, 2026. The Early Voting Period (June Primary) runs from Sat. June 13, 2026 – Sun. June 21, 2026.

The candidates listed below are accurate as of May 5, 2026.

Statewide Primary Elections

Incumbent Kathy Hochul is running in the Democratic primary for Governor of New York. Challenger Bruce Blakeman is running in the Republican and Conservative primary for Governor. Amy Taylor is running in the Working Families Party primary for Governor.

Former New York City Speaker Adrienne Adams is running in the Democratic primary for Lieutenant Governor. Joshua Goldfein is running in the Working Families Party primary for Lieutenant Governor of New York on June 23, 2026. Todd Hood is running in the Republican primary for Lieutenant Governor.

Incumbent Attorney General Letitia James is running in the Democratic and Working Families primary. Saritha Komatireddy is running for Attorney General in the Republican and Conservative primary.

Incumbent Thomas P. DiNapoli, Adem Bunkeddeko, Raj Goyle, and Drew Warshaw are running in the Democratic primary for New York Comptroller.

Sienna Fontaine is running in the Working Families Party primary. Joseph Hernandez is running in the Republican and Conservative primary.

Federal Brooklyn Primary Elections

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso is running on the Democratic line for the 7th Congressional District open seat vacated by Nydia Velazquez who retired. Also running in the Democratic Primary are Claire Valdez, Paperboy Love Prince, Julie Won, and Vichal Kumar. In addition, Antonio Reynoso is running on the Working Families line. Melvin Rivera is running for the 7th Congressional District on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Incumbent House Democratic Leader Hakeem S. Jeffries is running for re-election on the Democratic Party line. He is being challenged by Democrat Vance Bostic. Lewis Mizrahi is running on the Republican and Conservative Party lines.

Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Yvette D. Clarke is running on the 9th Congressional District Democratic Party line. She is being challenged on the Democratic line by Joshua A. Bristol, Mike Goldfarb, and Josh Kaitan Lucas. Joel Azumah and Lewis Mizrahi are running on the Republican line. Joel Azumah is also running on the Conservative line.

Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is challenging incumbent Democrat representative Daniel S. Goldman for the 10th Congressional District. Nickie Kane is also running on the Democratic line. Brad Lander is also running on the Working Families line. Jennifer E. Moore is running on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Central Brooklyn State Senate Primary Elections

Democratic Incumbent Roxanne J. Persaud is running for re-election representing the 19th Senatorial District.

Incumbent Zellnor Y. Myrie is running for re-election for the 20th Senatorial District on the Democratic and Working Families lines.

Incumbent Democratic Kevin S. Parker is running for re-election representing the 21st Senatorial District. He is being challenged by Ronald Seifert on the Conservative line.

Incumbent Jabari Brisport is being challenged by Marlon Rice for the 25th Senatorial District seat on the Democratic line. Jabari Brisport is also running on the Working Families line.

Select Central Brooklyn Assembly Primary Elections

Incumbent Rodneyse Bichotte (and Chair of the Kings County Democratic County Committee) is running for re-election representing the 42nd Assembly District on the Democratic line. She is being challenged by Herman G. Hall on the Republican line.

Incumbent Brian-Christopher A. Cunningham is being challenged by Ahron Gluck on the Democratic line for the 43rd Assembly District. Brian-Christopher A. Cunningham is also running on the Working Families line. Anna Shpilkovskaya is running on the Republican line.

Incumbent Latrice M. Walker is running for re-election representing the 55th Assembly District on the Democratic and Working Families Party lines. She is being challenged by Republican Yahemia Harris.

Incumbent Stefani L. Zinerman is running for re-election representing the 56th Assembly District on the Democratic line and is being challenged by Democrats Eon Huntley and Michael Bailey. Eon Huntley is also running on the Working Families line.

Incumbent Monique Chandler-Waterman is running for re-election representing the 58th Assembly District on the Democratic and Working Families lines.

Incumbent Nikki Lucas is running for re-election representing the 60th Assembly District on the Democratic line. She is being challenged by Norman Ramsay on the Conservative line.

Central Brooklyn Judge of the Civil Court Primary Elections

Judge of the Civil Court – County – Kings Vacancy #14: Democrats Danielle A. Noel and Odessa Kennedy.

Judge of the Civil Court 2nd Municipal Court District Vacancy # 18: Democrat Lauren J. Brown-Akowe.

Judge of the Civil Court 3rd Municipal Court District Vacancy # 19: Democrat Tamara Ortiz

Judge of the Civil Court 4th Municipal Court District – Kings Vacancy # 20:

Republican Aaron Franklin

Judge of the Civil Court 6th Municipal Court District Vacancy # 21: Democrats Janice P. Purvis and Michelle Desouza. Janice P. Purvis is also running on the Working Families line.

Other Primary Elections

There will be elections for State Committee, Delegate to Judicial Convention, Alternate Delegate to the Judicial Convention, and County Committee in various Assembly Districts.