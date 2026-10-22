HomeCommunity News THIS WEEKEND: New York Road Runners to Host First-Ever

 THIS WEEKEND: New York Road Runners to Host First-Ever

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Editor, Our Time Press
By Editor, Our Time Press

5-Boro TCS New York City Marathon Kids Kickoff

Largest youth event in New York Road Runners history to feature nearly 5,000 kids over two days

One week before 60,000 athletes take on the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon, the New York Road Runners (NYRR) will host their premier youth event, the TCS New York City Marathon Kids Kickoff featuring nearly 5,000 youth athletes of all abilities from ages 2 to 18. 

The event will take place, Saturday, October 24, starting 9:00am, at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6.  Start/Finish at The Fireboat picnic tables. This year, the Kids Kickoff has expanded across all five boroughs over two days for the first time as part of a yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of the original 5-boro New York City Marathon. 

Participants in all five boroughs will receive a medal and a New Balance T-shirt to commemorate the event.

October 26, 2025: The Rising New York Road Runners start Marathon race week with Kids Kickoff, a 1.5 mile loop around Central Park, NY. (Photo by Carla G. Torres for NYRR)

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