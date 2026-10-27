One Brooklyn Health Partners with Find help to Connect Patients with Essential Community Resources

BROOKLYN, NY — One Brooklyn Health (OBH) has partnered with Findhelp to launch a free online platform that connects patients, families and community members to local programs offering free and reduced-cost services. Resources include food assistance, housing support, transportation, health care, and education.

Barriers such as food insecurity, housing instability and limited transportation can make it difficult for individuals to access medical care, manage chronic conditions, and maintain their health. Recognizing that good health extends beyond medical treatment, OBH is working to bridge the gap between clinical care and the everyday challenges patients face.

Through OBH’s Findhelp platform, users can enter their ZIP code to search and view local programs, locations and hours, and connect with organizations that can help. Trained OBH staff can also assist patients in finding resources, the platform integrates with OBH’s Epic electronic health record system allowing care teams to identify and address patients’ social needs as part of their overall care.

“Good health goes beyond the care patients receive in a hospital or doctor’s office. Findhelp connects our patients and communities to resources that support everyday needs and overall well-being,” said Gwendolyn Lewis, DNP, Senior Director, Community Health, OBH.

The launch of Findhelp further supports OBH’s commitment to the economic health of Eastern and Central Brooklyn by improving access to essential services and resources that contribute to healthier, more stable communities. Patients and community members can get started by visiting onebrooklynhealth.findhelp.com or scanning the QR code on OBH’s Findhelp materials to find support near them.

About One Brooklyn Health

One Brooklyn Health (OBH)—comprising Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Interfaith Medical Center, and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center—is nationally recognized for high-quality care in heart failure, stroke, and diabetes.