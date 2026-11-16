By Mary Alice Miller

Brookdale Hospital’s auditorium was packed with attendees for One Brooklyn Health’s 16th annual award-winning Gospel Fest.

Pastor Gil Monrose, co-founder of Gospel Fest, led the event with humor. He noted that the event chose local artists to appear at the event.

The Mt. Zion Church of God 7th Day opened the event with energetic renditions of “I’ve got a Reason to Praise the Lord” and “Call on That Name.”

Ijeal Joseph presented his new song, “Come Fill This Place.” He engaged the audience in singing the lyrics: “Oh, holy spirit of love and grace, release your power, come fill this place.” Joseph became overwhelmed with emotion when he sang the worship song “The Anthem.”

Tahisha Solages, an American-born and raised Haitian American and OBH staffer, sang her first single in English, “You Are a Great Father.” Wearing a sparkly gold jacket and gold high-heeled shoes, Solages closed her set with “How Great Thou Art” and a personal testimony.

Enid Dillard, co-founder of Gospel Fest and Senior Director of Marketing, Communications, and Public Relations for OBH, spoke of One Brooklyn Health’s “advocacy around healing in her “Conversations with the Congregation”. Dillard spoke about OBH’s “accessibility to primary care” and award-winning medical departments, including cardiology and stroke.

Darvin Dwight James played his guitar as he sang personal songs “He Will Hide Me” and “Take me to the River.”

Minister Chris Smith from the Mayor’s Office of Mass Engagement sang “Great are you Lord”.

The OBH Gospel Choir were beautiful in their matching white gowns with sparkly silver sequin bodices. The choir joined their accompanying sign language interpreter as they sang “I Need You To Survive”.

Recent OBH retiree Gloria Williamson, a member of the OBH Gospel Choir since its inception, received a citation from Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.

Shacara presented soulful renditions of “Goodness of God”, “Great is Thy Faithfulness”, and “Evidence.”

The Phillip Singers danced through the audience to the stage to close the event wearing brown suede cowboy hats and fringed boots. They sang “Jesus Lifted Me” and “Do You Believe”. They danced in the audience and got attendees to their feet while singing “I Believe in the Power.”