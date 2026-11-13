Catching Up with Dr. Adelaide Sanford

Dr. Sanford spoke about the educational institute established in her name, the John Henrik Clarke House, the Board of Education for People of African Ancestry, imperatives for children and parents, and the establishment of agency in our communities.

DR. ADELAIDE SANFORD:

First, I would like to say that I’m just so proud of Dr. Lester Young and Dr. Renee Young for the Adelaide Sanford Institute. [Founded 2006] When I first met them, they were young people with great, great potential and great dedication. And when politicians in New York held a conference and asked that – as a result of that conference – should there be an emphasis on health or should there be an emphasis on education, on housing…? It was those young people who were the only ones who took up that mantle and said, ’Yes, there should be an ongoing facility that deals with education of people of African ancestry, because no intelligent people abdicate the education of their children to the historical oppressor.’ But we really didn’t have institutions outside of that, and outside of those established by people of African ancestry, who had very little in the way of resources to get their policies into the mainstream of African American educational life.



So it was only the Youngs that took up that mantle. They gave it my name. I didn’t have anything to do with its development; they just felt that some of the principles we thought should be part of education for African American children were not on the agenda for public education. So their effort was to keep it on the agenda and, in addition, to provide resources so that parents would know what their children should be like, what their children should hope for, what their children were capable of, what their history was, and what their future was. And that’s what the Adelaide Sanford Institute has done.



And as far as I know, it is the only place in the United States where legislators of color asked for an emphasis on those essential elements of our people, and it was picked up and moved forward, as the Institute has done. And they have done extremely important work, some of it not well known. Publicity is not always there, and they don’t necessarily have wealthy people contributing on an ongoing basis. I look at some of the things that John Legend said, I look at some of the things that other people who are in the entertainment field talk about, but I don’t know that they are connected, to understand what the Institute does.

Maitefa Angaza/Our Time Press:

That’s really a wonderful achievement on the part of the Institute, though.

AS: Yes, it is! It was a wonderful decision, and they have been able to work with educators, with children, and with parents. They hold workshops with parents because the model of education for parents is so inadequate within the public education system. They think of telling parents what to do. But the Institute understands that we really need, as a people, pre-parenting. So that there’s some understanding of what the responsibilities are in America and in New York when it comes to being a parent. Because young people don’t necessarily know. Even if they have parents, those parents don’t necessarily talk about what it means to be a parent, and I think the Institute’s work with parents is extremely important because there is no other model.



OTP: Right, I see. Can you tell me what you had in mind … what was your impetus for founding the Board of Education for People of African Ancestry?

AS: When I became a regent in 1986, it gave me a view of what was going on in education across the state and across the United States. And one of the things that struck me was that other groups had boards of education involved in advocacy for their children. Certainly, the Catholics did; certainly, the Jewish people did; and the Asian people did. They had their own boards and organizations that attended regents’ meetings and knew what decisions were being made that affected their children. They had volunteers reviewing curriculum material. We had no media, no advocacy, Nothing – while our children were the ones who were the least identifiable as being successful. We had no one reviewing the curriculum, no one attending meetings, and no one at the Regents’ meetings. So I started to talk about the importance of having an organization that looked at what the state was doing for children of African ancestry.



And it was very, very difficult. Most people agreed that we should do something, but they didn’t know the effect of not having any reporters there, not having any representatives or cultural organizations, or sororities or fraternities, or any group. I tried to form an organization of volunteers who would look at these issues. Everybody agreed, but nobody could do anything about it. My husband, Dr. Jay Sanford, said, “Why don’t you try and see if you can pull some people together?” And that’s what I did.



That first founding board, the criteria were – and this was a criterion that I developed out of my own thinking – that irrespective of what you did for a living, what has been your commitment to people of African ancestry on a voluntary basis, knowing the love of our people, knowing the value? What kinds of groups have you organized? There were five people who became founding members because they had some history of working for our people, not on a salaried basis but on a voluntary basis. And I didn’t look for people who had money; I looked for people who understood the importance of contributing to our people by learning their past and building on today, so that there could be a future.



And as we began to meet, I brought materials about the Board of Regents, what they did, how curriculum was developed, how the textbook industry contributed to it, how the pejorative labels of “disadvantaged,,” “culturally-deprived,” “at-risk,” – all of those things were weapons. If you look at what Carter G. Woodson had told us: that if you wanted to determine a person’s behavior, you have to determine what they think about themselves. Think of the importance of that statement.



So that was the beginning of that board, and we would meet in churches, and there was always a time we could meet and a time we had to leave. We didn’t really have cultural organizations that said, ‘Oh yes, you can meet here.’ It was my husband who said, “You need a place of your own, where you can come early, stay late, draw up your own agenda and stand on your own terms.” That began the search for a site and that, of course, bloomed into the John Henrik Clarke House. That board began to gather together people in 1988 and in 1990 the board was established as a 501c3. And in 1992 we went into the building that is Clarke House. And of course, it’s still there and functioning.

Maitefa Angaza/Our Time Press: How did the organization come to move into that historic, well-appointed brownstone?

Dr. Adelaide L. Sanford: We went out on faith, as we did with the organization of the board (in 1990 as a 501C3). We knew we wanted to be in Harlem because we wanted to be near Dr. Clarke; we wanted to be near the African Studies department at City College; we wanted to be near the Schomburg, where there were always the most conscious people. So it was through a real estate agent my husband contacted that we began to look at buildings in Harlem. They were extremely expensive, and all the banks wanted collateral and to know who would sign the deed and be responsible for the payments.



But we just kept looking regardless of the obstacles, and one day the broker called. She said, ‘You know there’s a house on Convent Avenue that’s been empty for a couple of years.’ The two nephews who were survivors were very old and could not live there any longer. The realtor knew the executor of the estate and asked if I would like to talk to him. She said, ‘He’s very difficult.’ But I said, ‘Yes, we’ll meet with him.” And we had the attorney Joe Fleming, who had done great work defending children who were called into a lineup. That was his history of being involved with his people outside of his regular work.



We went to meet with the executor, and it turns out we had been together in Kemet at some time in the past. I told him what we wanted to do, and he liked the idea. He said, ‘We will take back the mortgage. You won’t have to go through a bank and worry about who’s gonna sign the mortgage and all that.’ And that’s how we got the house. They only asked $280,000, and today that building’s been appraised at more than a million.



Every month, we did our best to pay, but if we didn’t, he never called; he was never mad. In fact, at one time, he even contributed to our house! A group of women I had friendly relationships with, including Susan Taylor and some others, we’d meet and talk about our lives. We didn’t have an agenda; we just called ourselves “The Sisterhood.” They said, “How’re you doing with paying off the mortgage?” I said, “Oh, we’re struggling, but we’re keeping our head above water.” They said, ‘Well, we don’t want you to have that worry, Regent Sanford. We think you’re doing enough trying to get changes at the Board of Regents level.’ And so they said, “We’re going to raise the money to pay off the mortgage.” And those eight women, in two months, had an event at Canaan Baptist Church. Patti Labelle volunteered her service, thanks to the influence of Susan Taylor. And they raised the balance and paid off that mortgage.



OTP: I remember that. That was so wonderful and inspiring!

AS: Yes! And I would love for the Institute to have a building – organized by people in Brooklyn, and by politicians in Brooklyn. They [Institute members] do meet at various sites, but wouldn’t it be wonderful if the athletes or the entertainers decided to have a permanent home?

But I’m grateful for what the Youngs have done – far beyond my imagination or my expectations – and when Dr. Young became a member of the Board of Regents after I retired, he has been able to negotiate some of our ideas into state educational policy – and that’s remarkable! If you look at the totality of the influence of these people who are in the Institute, you’ll see how it has broadened itself. You will be surprised at what he has done for African American children.



Then, though I’ve never had money (there’s no salary as a regent), I sacrificed $10,000 as my commitment to the future of African American children. And then the National Baptist Convention, after 911, had some money they wanted to set aside for education. They had given college scholarships to some children of Black firefighters. But there was no recognition. If you look at memorabilia from 9/11, you won’t see a Black fireman. But the money that was left over, about $75,000, they gave me to give to the Board of Regents because they wanted it to be for all the children. And so that money, combined with the $10,000 that I had given, was the nucleus of some attention that was backed by financial strength. And the first effort was to have educators, college professors, or community-based organizations look at the issue of our children’s education and have a voice.



Maitefa Angaza (1950-2024) was a celebrated journalist, editor, filmmaker, and spiritual leader who served as Managing Editor at Carol Butts’ African Voices magazine, the publication that amplifies African Diasporic voices through literature, art, and activism. She also was senior writer and copy editor for David Greaves’ Our Time Press newspaper for more than 10 years. This image designed and created by artist Jimmy James Greene appears on the cover of African Voices Spring-Summer 2025 legacy tribute issue. For more information, visit maitefaangaza.com, africanvoicesmag.com, ourtimepress.com.