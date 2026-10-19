Could You Be Autistic and Not Know It? 5 Signs Black Adults May Recognize

Sometimes, you open social media for a laugh and find yourself reconsidering your entire childhood.

In a TikTok I came across recently, a woman laughed as she dramatically reenacted movements she described as childhood stimming, then thanked her mother for correcting her. Her delivery was playful, but her reflection carried weight. She believed her mother had been trying to protect her from bullying. Now identifying herself as autistic, she was also recognizing how much she had suppressed and struggled through without understanding why.

Then I opened the comments.

Thousands of people were sharing their own experiences, many joking about how quickly their mothers would correct a movement or expression. For some, a glance was enough. You knew the look. Be still. Fix your face. Behave.

People were laughing together, but they were also finding one another.

Many parents understood that standing out could make their children a target. Correcting a behavior may have felt like protection. Years later, some of those children are reconsidering what those behaviors meant.

There is no separate set of “Black autism symptoms.” But family expectations, cultural experiences, and pressure to fit in can shape how someone expresses, or hides, their difficulties.

Here are five signs that may have been overlooked:

1. Social situations take more effort than people realize.

You may rehearse phone calls, struggle to know when to speak, or replay conversations afterward. You want connection, but the unwritten rules can feel like instructions everyone else received and you somehow missed.

2. You have learned to hide your natural responses to fit in.

You may copy others’ expressions, force eye contact, or remind yourself to sit still. These efforts can be part of masking. People see you getting through the gathering; they may not see how much quiet you need afterward.

3. Sounds, lights, smells, or textures can feel overwhelming.

A crowded restaurant, clothing tag, or strong fragrance may cause real discomfort. Maybe you were called “too sensitive” or “picky” and eventually learned to push through without saying anything.

4. You rely on routines and find sudden changes difficult.

Knowing what to expect helps you feel settled. Last-minute changes can leave you overwhelmed or needing extra time to adjust, even when others expect you to simply go with the flow.

5. Repetitive movements or deep interests help you feel grounded.

Rocking, tapping, pacing, or repeating phrases may help you focus or manage overwhelming feelings. These behaviors are sometimes called stimming. You may also have deeply focused interests—or remember hiding them after being told they were “too much.”

Recognizing yourself here does not automatically mean you are autistic. These experiences can overlap with ADHD, anxiety, trauma, and other conditions. An evaluation considers your development, childhood history, and everyday life.

If you have questions, seek a clinician experienced in evaluating adults. Ask about their work with Black adults and people who have spent years masking.

That TikTok gave people a place to share, laugh, and ask questions. Sometimes, someone else’s story gives us the words to begin telling and rewriting our own.