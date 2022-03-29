Connect with us

Events

Filmmakers & Visionaries:
Advertisement

Events

The Middle Passage 

Events

BAM Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 36th Annual Celebration

Events

MLK Jr’s Family, Sharpton Address Voting Rights, Filibuster at Washington March

Events

50TH INTERNATIONAL AFRICAN ARTS FESTIVAL

Events

Filmmakers & Visionaries:

Floyd Rance, Stephanie T. Rance, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Descendant” during the Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival, founded by the Rances, in Edgartown.

Obamas Attend Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival

The Annual Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival is celebrating its 20th year this summer with an all-star “cast” of filmmakers, including former President Barack Obama and First Lady, Michelle. Barack and Michelle Obama attended the opening night screening of Descendant, which is backed by their Higher Ground Productions company. The documentary, which will be released on Netflix, is the work of director and filmmaker Margaret Brown and is executive produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement