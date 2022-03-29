December 12th Movement Calls for “Resistance and Reparations” at Garvey Day Rally

By Amadi Ajamu

On the 20th Anniversary of the first National Reparations Day Rally held on the National Mall on August 17, 2002, in Washington, DC, sponsored by the December 12th Movement, a Marcus Garvey commemoration rally was held at Restoration Plaza in Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Plaza in Brooklyn, NY.



The burning issue of Reparation remains. The December 12th Movement has issued a clarion call for President Biden to stand up to his declared position on the Black vote on November 7, 2020, “Especially at those moments when this campaign was at its lowest ebb, the African American community stood up again for me,” Biden said, repeatedly slamming his fist on the podium as the crowd erupted in cheers. “You’ve always had my back, and I’ll have yours.”

“The December 12th Movement is demanding the President Biden issue an Executive Order for a 60 billion dollar down payment on Reparations to African Americans focusing on the state-of-the-art development and accessibility to quality Health Care in our community”, said Chairperson Viola Plummer.



“The African American community across the nation is demanding Reparations for the historical and continued exploitation and oppression under centuries of enslavement, Black codes, Jim Crow Laws, Mass Incarceration, Systemic Judicial Racism including Police extrajudicial brutality and murder, inadequate health care, education, employment, and affordable housing,” Plummer continued.



Rally participants included NYC Council Member Charles Barron, NY State Senator Jabari Brisport, NYC Council Member Chief Osie, Professor / Author / Activist Ray Winbush, Zayid Muhammad of the Malcolm X Commemoration Committee, the phenomenal Pam Africa of the Family and Friends of Mumia Abu Jamal / MOVE, Cultural Warrior Lesedi Ntsane group, NYS Assemblymember Phara Souffrant Forrest, Brother Fyc of the African People’s Socialist Party / Uhuru, members of the Stop the Violence Campaign, and many others.

President Joseph Biden has acknowledged that he would not have been elected US president without our vote and that he has our back. Let’s make him pay. Reparations Now!

The full audio and video presentation are available on Facebook and Sound Cloud (Black Vertex).



For more information, contact December 12th Movement at D12M@aol.com, D12M.com. Or on Facebook December 12th Movement.