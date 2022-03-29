In celebration of Small Business Saturday, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID will once again bring its signature Winter Wonderland affair to Brooklyn’s central neighborhood. Presented by Wells Fargo, the festive outdoor holiday shopping experience provides local merchants an opportunity to increase foot-traffic, while offering crafters, creatives, and small business owners a viable platform to showcase and sell their goods and services. The popup holiday marketplace kicks-off Small Business Saturday, November 26, and run Thursdays (4 – 8pm), Fridays (4 – 8pm) & Saturdays (2 – 8 pm) thru December 23. Seasonal activities include annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, bike giveaway, picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus; fashion showcase featuring latest creations from international designer Moshood; scenic trolley that will travel throughout the shopping corridor, live music, and much more.

Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Event: In celebration of Small Business Saturday, join Bed-Stuy Gateway BID for the launch of its Winter Wonderland holiday marketplace Presented by Wells Fargo. To kick-off small business Saturday and to encourage shop small & shop local – the festive curated outdoor affair will host a special ribbon cutting ceremony that will feature live music, a festive popup holiday marketplace, crafts, delightful food, entertainment and much more. Immediately following the ribbon cutting ceremony patrons will be treated to a live fashion show featuring the latest creations from Brooklyn’s own Moshood, along with a DJ and trolley excursion throughout the shopping corridor.

Time: 2:00 – 8:00 PM

Admission: FREE

Location: Marcy Plaza/Open Streets – Marcy Ave between Fulton St. and MacDonough St.

Thursday, December 1, 2022 – Winter Wonderland – Tree Lite/Community Nite

Event: Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Winter Wonderland presented by Wells Fargo kicks of it holiday countdown with a festive Tree & Plaza Lighting ceremony. In addition to showcasing a spectacular display of holiday lights in the Marcy Plaza area, The BID will launch its weekly Community Night. Every Thursday, thru December 23, The BID will join a local community partner in spreading holiday joy. The evening will include local community stakeholders coming together for a festive holiday celebration that will include family friendly activities, live entertainment, food, drinks and much more along with a trolley excursion throughout the shopping corridor.

Time: 4:00 – 8:00 PM

Admission: FREE & open to the public

Location: Marcy Plaza/Open Streets – Marcy Ave between Fulton St. and MacDonough St.

Friday, December 2, 2022 – Winter Wonderland – Caroling in the Plaza

Event: Join Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Winter Wonderland presented by Wells Fargo as it continues to spread Christmas joy with Caroling in the Plaza. Every Friday until December 23, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID invites you to join them as they team up with local houses of worship to make a joyful noise in celebration of the holiday season.

Time: 4:00 – 8:00 PM

Admission: FREE & Open to the public

Location: Marcy Plaza/Open Streets – Marcy Ave between Fulton St. and MacDonough St.

Saturday, December 3, 2022 – Winter Wonderland – Citi Bike giveaway

Event: Just in time for the holiday season, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID in partnership with Bike New York, Recycle-a-Bike, and Citi Bike join forces for an ultimate alternative transportation holiday celebration. The evening will include free kids bike lessons from Bike New York; bike and scooter demonstrations from Citi Bike and Recycle-a-Bicycle will be on hand for a free bike giveaway. The evening will include live music from a local DJ and trolley excursion throughout the shopping corridor.

Time: 2:00 – 8:00 PM

Admission: FREE & open to the public

Location: Marcy Plaza/Open Streets – Marcy Ave between Fulton St. and MacDonough St

Thursday, December 8, 2022 – Winter wonderland – Community Nite

Event: Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Winter Wonderland presented by Wells Fargo Community Night featuring local community stakeholders coming together for a festive holiday celebration. The evening will include family friendly activities, live entertainment, festive food and much more.

Time: 4:00 – 8:00 PM

Admission: FREE & open to the public

Location: Marcy Plaza/Open Streets – Marcy Ave between Fulton St. and MacDonough St

Friday, December 9, 2022 – Winter Wonderland/Caroling in the Plaza

Event: Join Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Winter Wonderland presented by Wells Fargo as it continues to spread Christmas joy with Caroling in the Plaza. Every Friday until December 23, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID invites you to join them as they team up with local houses of worship to make a joyful noise in celebration of the holiday season.

Time: 4:00 – 8:00 PM

Admission: FREE & open to the public

Location: Marcy Plaza/Open Streets – Marcy Ave between Fulton St. and MacDonough St

Saturday, December 10, 2022 – Winter Wonderland

Event: Bed-Stuy Gateway BID once again bring its signature Winter Wonderland affair to Brooklyn’s central neighborhood. Presented by Wells Fargo, the festive outdoor holiday shopping experience provides local merchants within the BID’s corridor an opportunity to increase foot-traffic, while offering crafters, creatives, and small business owners a viable platform to showcase and sell their goods and services. The day will include a trolley excursion throughout the shopping corridor and live music from a local DJ.

Time: 2:00 – 8:00 PM

Admission: FREE & open to the public

Venue: Marcy Plaza/Open Streets – Marcy Ave between Fulton St. and MacDonough St

Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Winter Wonderland – Community Day

Event: Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Winter Wonderland presented by Wells Fargo Community Night featuring local community stakeholders coming together for a festive holiday celebration. The evening will include family friendly activities, live entertainment, festive food and much more

Time: 4:00 – 8:00 PM

Admission: FREE & open to the public

Venue: Marcy Plaza/Open Streets – Marcy Ave between Fulton St. and MacDonough St

Friday, December 16, 2022 – Winter Wonderland – Caroling in the Plaza

Event: Join Bed-Stuy Gateway BID and WNYC Radio as they team up to bring programming to Marcy Ave Winter Wonderland Open Street. New York City’s leading talk radio station will setup one big table providing space for people to share their stories and air it as part of its “Our City, Our Stories” programming.

Time: 3:00 – 6:00 PM

Admission: FREE & open to the public

Venue: Marcy Plaza/Open Streets – Marcy Ave between Fulton St. and MacDonough St

Event: Join Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Winter Wonderland presented by Wells Fargo as it continues to spread Christmas joy with Caroling in the Plaza. Every Friday until December 23, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID invites you to join them as they team up with local houses of worship to make a joyful noise in celebration of the holiday season.

Time: 2:00 – 8:00 PM

Admission: FREE open to the public

Venue: Marcy Plaza/Open Streets – Marcy Ave between Fulton St. and MacDonough St

Saturday, December 17, 2022 -Winter Wonderland – Sheepskin Fashion Show

Event: Tis the season to be stylish! Join Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Winter Wonderland presented by Wells Fargo as it teams up with Restoration for their annual sheepskin fashion show. Come check out the latest designer sheepskin coats and get a sneak peak of Brooklyn’s own fashion icon Moshood stylish winter creations. The evening will include live music from a local DJ and a trolley excursion throughout the shopping corridor.

Time: 2:00 – 8:00 PM

Admission: FREE & open to the public

Venue: Marcy Plaza/Open Streets – Marcy Ave between Fulton St. and MacDonough St.

Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Winter Wonderland – Community Night

Event: Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Winter Wonderland presented by Wells Fargo Community Night featuring local community stakeholders coming together for a festive holiday celebration. The evening will include family friendly activities, live entertainment, festive food and much more

Time: 4:00 – 8:00 PM

Admission: FREE & open to the public

Venue: Marcy Plaza/Open Streets – Marcy Ave between Fulton St. and MacDonough St

Friday, December 23, 2022 – Winter Wonderland – Caroling in the Plaza

Event: Join Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Winter Wonderland presented by Wells Fargo as it continues to spread Christmas joy with Caroling in the Plaza. The festive outdoor holiday experience comes to an end with a special holiday performance featuring Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Time: 4:00 – 8:00 PM

Admission: FREE & open to the public

Venue: Marcy Plaza/Open Streets – Marcy Ave between Fulton St. and MacDonough St