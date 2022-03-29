News around the Web
Reflections: Fred L. Price
Samana & Beyond
We deserve to be
Where We Stand,
Where we started The Planting.
Antigua, Barbados, Cuba, Haiti, Honduras,
México, Dominican Republic, Belize
Jamaica, Costa Rica, Panama, Venezuela,
Colombia, Grenada, St. Vincent, Virgin Islands, Guyana
Trinidad, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, Ecuador.
Kenya, Angola, Ethiopia, Niger, Nigeria, Cameros.
Water, sand, rocks, sky, moon, sun, air.
Seeds planted from the First
to step on Shores.
Planted to blossom in Millenniums
and Epochs approaching for Reclamation
And Jubilation.
Seeds flowering into Return
throughout
Our United Sites,
all over the world.
Massa-adchu-es-et roots,
Wampanoag earth,
Forever.
Cell Phone Rap: I Don’t Need to Know
I don’t need to know
On the street, on the bus on the train, on the go
I don’t need to know
Your business, your woes, or your pedicured toes
You’re on your cell phone…Loud
Enough-to make a bi-polar person proud
Your dress, your makeup, your hair, your style
Right! I need to know –your wild?
Polluting the air
With overdose environment climate change
Acting like a howling/ hollering hurricane
On your cell phone, deafening tone
Bravado-Swag, verbose- dragging everybody down with your
No class mad, no etiquette, profanity, long winded, posturing sass
YO girl, Lady I don’t need to know
Your man’s been bad
And you tried to knock your girlfriend down the stairs
Right! I don’t want or need to know
That’s what the cell phone is for?
You don’t have to talk to yourself anymore?
You can let everybody near and around know
That you’re crazy and your best friend is lazy
And you can make your rival flip
Get it right girl! I don’t need to know
And I don’t need to know my man
How bad you are
That you can punch a brother down
With your grit and your angry fit
That you hustled all the money
On a tip, even as you trip
On some sweetie that you hit
I don’t need to know, all your business
I can go home…work…and whip all of it
If I could put you in a cell phone bully app
Forget the code and keep you trapped
What I need to know -how to shut you down
And take …
my nap.
- Mr. Fred L. Price, author, Journeys