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We Speak Their Names

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Lauren Lebrun
By Lauren Lebrun

The First Quincy Street Community Garden and the Vulcan Society, FDNY, invite the community to gather for “We Speak Their Names,” commemorating the 25th anniversary of September 11. The ceremony will honor the twelve Black FDNY firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice that day. The free public program begins at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 11, at 397–401 Quincy Street in Brooklyn.

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