Reparations Rally Heads to Bed-Stuy This Saturday

Bed-Stuy will be part of a nationwide push for reparations this Saturday, August 29. Brooklyn’s gathering starts at 2 p.m. at Harriet Tubman Park, Fulton Street and Stuyvesant Avenue. Local leaders, advocates, elected officials and community members will all be in attendance. The rally comes 25 years after the United Nations World Conference Against Racism declared the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade and colonialism crimes against humanity. More than 100 organizations have signed on in support of the rallies. Events have been planned in Detroit, Chicago, Washington, D.C., St. Louis and other cities.

“Objectively when we look at the under development of Africa and the Caribbean today, caused by the Trans-

Atlantic Slave Trade, it’s clear that such damage can only be repaired with reparations compensation – not by an apology.” said Malik, a member of the national reparations coalition. He added, “the motion for reparations is growing. Folks should grab a friend and attend one of the reparations rallies in their area.”

Rally locations and addresses listed below

Detroit Mama Akua Community House- 2431 Ferry Park, Detroit, MI



Chicago Carruthers Center – Northeastern Illinois University 700 East Oakwood Blvd., Chicago, IL 60653



Wash. DC / MD/ VA

Thurgood Marshall Center for Service & Heritage 1816 12th St. NW, Washington, DC



Greenville, South Carolina Elks Lodge 424 Birnie St., Greenville, SC 29611



Kansas City, MO 7714 Prospect Ave., Kansas City, MO

St. Louis, MO Black Is Back Coalition for Social Justice, Peace & Reparations 4101 W. Florissant Avenue St. Louis, MO