Asase Yaa Celebrates 10 Years of Keeping Art Alive in Bed-Stuy with a Weeklong Celebration and Block Party

Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Art Is Alive Festival with a weeklong celebration in Bed-Stuy, culminating in its second annual Block Party on Saturday, September 19.

Taking place September 13–19 at Asase Yaa’s School of the Arts (506 Macdonough Street), this year’s festival, themed “Rooted 10 Years Deep,” is designed as a celebration of the community itself, bringing together Bed-Stuy residents, families, artists, cultural leaders, and people of all ages through dance, music, wellness, food, and cultural programming.

Throughout the week, Asase Yaa will host dance, drum, and wellness classes led by an impressive lineup of instructors and choreographers representing a range of African and diasporic traditions, including Emmy-nominated choreographer Jeffrey Page, former Les Ballet Africains principal dancer Mouminatou Camara, Haitian folk dance expert Nadia Dieudonné, Senegalese Sabar choreographer Babacar M’baye, and Asase Yaa founder and Artistic Director Yao Ababio.

The celebration will culminate with the second annual Block Party, emceed by journalist, actress and producer Sharon Gordon, featuring performances by the Bessie Award-winning Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater, Brooklyn United Marching Band, Farafina Kan, Kofi Hunter, Afro-Panamanian artist Mai-Elka Prado Gil, Something Positive and salsa dancer Cory “Nova” Villegas. The event will also feature African and Diaspora-inspired food and drink vendors, local artisans and community businesses, awards recognizing members of the community, and an interactive salsa class.

The festival is especially timely as Asase Yaa celebrates its 25th anniversary, making this a major year for the Bed-Stuy organization, which has spent decades using dance, music and arts education to connect young people and families with African diasporic culture.

Donations are appreciated but not required