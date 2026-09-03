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Brownsville Boxing Legends Come Home

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Mary Alice Miller
By Mary Alice Miller
Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, came home to Brownsville for the event. Photo: Courtesy Office of Latrice Walker.

By Mary Alice Miller
Mike Tyson, undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990, joined other Brownsville-born boxing champions participating in Brownsville Boxing Legend Peace Parade. Tyson, born and raised in Brownsville, is the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Council (WBC), and International Boxing Federation (IBF) titles.


Other Brownsville legends in attendance were Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe, former undisputed world heavyweight; Eddie Mustafa Muhammad, WBA light heavyweight champion; Shannon “The Cannon” Briggs, two-time heavyweight boxing champion; Curtis “ShowTime” Stevens, WBA and IBO middleweight boxing champion; Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs, former WBA and IBO world middleweight champion; Zab “Super” Judah, 6-time WBA, WBC, and IBF welterweight world champion, and Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington, current undisputed WBC featherweight champion of the world.

Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington, current undisputed WBC featherweight champion of the world. Photos: Mary Alice Miller


The Boxing Legend Peace Parade was the brainchild of Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington and his family.
“Shu Shu” addressed the crowd at Brownsville Recreation Center, thanking all the boxing legends who came before him. “I wouldn’t be the fighter that I am if I wasn’t inspired by these guys. Growing up in Brownsville, I wouldn’t be as ferocious, as ambitious, as hungry if it wasn’t for the way I grew up. Every time I fight, I represent Brownsville.”


Assemblywoman Latrice Walker presented Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington with the first Key to Brownsville.
Andre Mitchell-Mann said, “Brownsville has the most heavyweight champions of anywhere in the world.”

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