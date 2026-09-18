The Billie Holiday Theatre Kicks Off “Revolutionary Love” — And Asks Brooklyn to Match a $10K Challenge

Monday night, The Billie Holiday Theatre kicked off its new season with “Revolutionary Love,” bringing together an extraordinary lineup for a conversation on its Fulton Street stage: playwright Lynn Nottage, actresses Lillias White and Adriane Lenox, activist and designer Qween Jean, and actor Marcus Paul James, joined in dialogue by Marcia Pendelton. The talk centered on Brooklyn itself: what the borough poured into each of them, and what The Billie has meant to them, and to Black culture at large.

Here’s how you can help keep that legacy going: The Billie needs to raise $6,200 more by September 30, and if it does, Brooklyn Org will match it dollar for dollar, up to $10,000, through its Brooklyn Backs Brooklyn initiative. That means a $10 gift becomes $20. A $100 gift becomes $200. After 54 years of keeping the doors open and the stage free on Fulton Street, this is Brooklyn’s chance to give something back. If you’ve ever sat in that theater, or know someone who has, now’s the time to chip in.

Donate here: https://givebutter.com/untitled-campaign-6x2kkm