SUPREME COURT TO NATION: VOTE HOW YOU WANT!

Attorney General Letitia James Responds After Trump’s Mail-In Voting Restrictions Are Blocked



The Supreme Court has rejected President Trumps efforts to instate mail-in voting restrictions for the upcoming midterm elections. Voting by mail continues and the U.S. Postal Service will deliver ballots as it did in the past.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court left a lower court’s order in place blocking the USPS new mail-in rule:

“Today, the Supreme Court protected one of our most fundamental, inalienable rights – the right to make your voice heard at the ballot box. This last-minute change could have thrown our elections into chaos, and I am truly relieved the Court granted this reprieve.

“Voters should never have to wonder whether a ballot they legally cast will be counted because the federal government suddenly changed the rules. We will keep fighting to make sure every eligible ballot is counted come November.

“Now, I encourage all eligible Americans to get out and vote – and vote early.”

The General Election is November 3, 2026. New York State’s upcoming election dates, voter registration deadlines, early voting, absentee voting, and more can be found at mytimetovote.com.