Reflections: The Last Slice of Pie

Rosalee Mosley

Fulfillment At Its True Capacity



Rich in Love

Sincere in Interest

Overfilled with Compassion

A Provider of Nourishment







Pure In Intentions

Sweet In Real Time

And indeed

Purposeful in Life



Unique With Pride

Confident in Individuality

Powerful With Words

And A Definite Child of GOD



Genuine with Care

Tender In Touch

Passionate in Worship

And A True Angel on Earth



Our Beloved

Our Hero

Our Warm Soul

Our Teacher



Strength in Power

Golden in Grace

Undeniably Amazing



Shared Amongst Many

Incomparable To None

And Truly, The Sweetest There Will Ever Be



BitterSweet Moment

And Arguably Selfish In Some Ways

Because For Us, Time With You Is Never Enough

Moments With You Should Last Forever

And Your Presence Should Always Be Near



But Today, We Accept GOD’s Doing and Trust In His Word More Than Ever

Gracefully Bowing Before Him Thanking Him For Your Existence

Praising Him For Your Love

And Worshiping Him For Letting Us All Enjoy The Slices of this Pie Together



From This Day Forward, We’ll All Take A Piece of This Last Slice with Us in Our Hearts

Remembering All that You Meant And Everything You Were



Our Mother

Our Grandmother

Our GreatGrandmother

Our Sister

Our Family And

Our True Friend



The Pie We’ll Never Finish



You’ve Made Us All Better In Many Ways

And For That We Could Never Repay You

Thank You For That “Sweetie Pie” We Love You Forever !



– Kiara S. Green

*From the book, I Had A Praying Grandmother

– Kiara S. Green (AMBI G.)

CEO of FOREVERAMBIG ENTERTAINMENT LLC.

Advertisement

www.ForeverAmbiG.com.