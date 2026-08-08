Brooklyn’s New Political Stage

By Nayaba Arinde



“Both disgusted and disappointed is how Central Brooklyn Democrats are feeling,” a political operative told Our Time Press. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the well-known community organizer added. “Some of the Democrats who ran in the primary just did not read the room.



“Look at the numbers. We have to look at who is moving into Bed Stuy and the City generally. There are not a lot of Black people moving into Bed Stuy. There are many moving out. Being priced out by increased rents, mortgages, general pricing of everyday goods. Increasingly we are losing the active numbers to enforce lasting impact. DSA is growing stronger. All we can do is push back, and try to maintain what we have, and restore what is possible.”



Colloquially called ‘Gentrifiers’ and ‘Transplants’–Northeast corridor relocators, artistic Manhattan-excess cheaper rent seekers, alongside Midwestern hipsters, have clamored to areas like Bed Stuy, Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, Crown Heights, Ocean Hill Brownsville, Bushwick, and Williamsburg. Outlying neighborhoods and bastions like Brownsville proper and East New York are on alert.



As Democrats regroup, is the DSA looking to control the narrative & the neighborhoods?

The Brooklyn political observer concluded, “It’s a trend. They don’t know politics. They are voting on the issues and policies that Mayor Mamdani is pushing–like affordability, abolishing ICE, and ending the current war. The gentrifiers are looking to control the narrative and the neighborhoods.”

Former New York State Assemblyman, Roger Green Professor Basil Smikle Grace Mausser, NYC-DSA Co-

Chair



Out-organizing, out funding – out-of-state-and-within, and with more boots on the ground, individual-financially-backed, but also super PAC funded DSA candidates swept the board in New York, with the NYC-DSA Mandani nod this June.



Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso lost his bid for Congress to DSA Assemblywoman Claire Valdez; progressive activist DSA Darializa Avila Chevalier won the primary against Harlem’s Congressman Adriano Espaillat; and former City Comptroller Brad Lander won the primary against incumbent Congressman Dan Goldman.



A DSA press statement said, “Valdez and Avila Chevalier will join a growing bloc of democratic socialists in Congress. In recent months, candidates backed by DSA across the country won their primaries, including in swing states like Pennsylvania, further cementing DSA’s role as the leader of the left.”

Born out of a merger in 1982 of the 1970s-founded Democratic Socialist Organizing Committee (DSOC) and the New American Movement (NAM, the DSA garnered thousands of supporters when the organization was popularized by honorary chair Professor Cornel West and Senator Bernie Sanders during his 2016 presidential primary campaign.



Claiming to be the largest socialist organization in the United States, with over 100,000 members and chapters in all 50 states, after the June primary, the DSA said, “Out of the organization’s 9 endorsed state level insurgent candidates, 8 advanced to the general election.”

The Democrats have had a reliable-hold on NYC over the decades, but there is a new Young Pretender on the block.



“The movement that powered Zohran Mamdani’s upset over Andrew Cuomo in the mayoral race last year has come full circle and elected its own organizers to Congress and Albany,” said Grace Mausser, NYC-DSA Co-Chair. “While the Democratic establishment and MAGA fascists ignore the needs of working people, democratic socialists are speaking to the ever-growing base of voters demanding we end war, abolish ICE, tax the rich, and win universal healthcare.”



Meanwhile, Republicans have generally struggled to find a consistent solid footing in leadership within the Black communities in this traditionally Democratic town.



After June’s primary turmoil, residents in the neighborhood are now scanning a new political vista on the Fall horizon, contemplating the primary results possibly establishing a functioning two party system–the age-old foundational Democratic Party, and the brand newish DSA.

The punditry has been in overdrive with analysis of the intricate weights and measures of post (June), and predictive (November) election results.



Professor Basil Smikle told Our Time Press, “The Democrats have been focused on the momentum from progressives, and incorporating that into their national tactics, but the party has always wanted candidates to run where they are and not hamstring them.”

Is there a national Democratic Party strategic plan being developed to address the Primary Day results, and predicted General Election Day outcomes?



Smikle replied, “I can’t speak fully for Brooklyn politics specifically, but I would just say that the current tension between power, electability, and generational change is predictable, but always difficult to navigate.”

The lack of real affordable housing and heavy rent burden impacts, widespread food insecurity, dense low income, poverty-rate populations struggling in the City–voters spoke with their participation, or perhaps their lack thereof.



Former New York State Assemblyman Roger Green told Our Time Press, “Those closest to the pain should be closest to the power.”

The Assembly member for Brooklyn’s 57th District for 26 years – until 2007–turned educator at Medgar Evers College as a Distinguished Lecturer and Director of the DuBois Bunche Center on Public Policy, said that rather than voter fatigue, “the muscles of body politic have atrophied. We need these brilliant young minds and talent from colleges like Medgar Evers, Hostos, and York College to challenge the long-established cronyism.”



With housing, financial burden, and the lack of real investment in the Black community, Green said, “I challenge the term ‘gentrification,’ for pervasive re-segregation of our communities, with the active displacement of Black people, who are not able to purchase homes out bid by white trust fund people.



Too many Black electeds act like they didn’t see it coming and didn’t do what they needed to do.”

Self-described lifelong Democrat Alice Scott told Our Time Press, “Currently, there is effectively a two-party system: the Democrats and the DSA. Many would argue that Democrats took uninspired voters for granted.

Democrats may have fallen short by not recognizing voters’ concerns. Voters are increasingly savvy, voting against politicians who ask, ‘What can you do for me?’ rather than ‘What can we do for our constituents?’



The working mom and grandmother continued, “Just because a person is a registered Democrat does not mean they will automatically vote for the Democratic Party’s candidate. Many voters are willing to cross political lines or choose between traditional Democratic Party candidates and candidates affiliated with DSA.”



Brooklyn-based activist Asukile Mitchell stated that the “DSA is ABSOLUTELY targeting historically Black and Latino Democratic communities, even though most Black and Latino voters are not Socialists/Communists/Marxists, but they are fed up with both parties.”



He raised the issue that the June result illustrates just “how effective blocking independent voters from voting in primaries is. Many voters in my age range (mid 50s) and lower, and grassroots people are registered as independents. Even if we wanted to pick a candidate we’d like to see go to the main election we can’t vote. Someone like Stefani Zinerman who has worked hard for our people for decades, may have won the primary in her Assembly District if people like me in her AD could have voted.”



With the soaring cost of living, doubling and tripling housing prices in the last 20 years, 200,000 Black people have left the City, and the visible gentrification, “has had a demonstrable effect on the strength of the Black Democratic clubs in New York,” Mitchell said. “As the Black community’s population declines in historically Black neighborhoods what will happen to our hard fight for political and economic power?”



Slamming voters for not going to the polls in great numbers, Rev. Conrad Tillard said, “We need to stop talking about Republican voter suppression efforts and start having honest internal conversations about our people’s mentality….The DSA has a target on the back of every Black and Brown elected official that will not bow down at the altar of socialism, and who is authentically committed to the community…

People who stood next to Mamdani eight months ago were rewarded by him running candidates against them, and they were defeated or nearly defeated by the DSA [on Primary] night. We will either work together and thrive or be divided and perish.

The political noose just tightened on the neck of Congressman Hakeem Jeffries on Primary night. The good news is this passing fancy will run its course, but we need to stop fighting the Civil Rights movement in 2026 and realize we are in a different type of battle.”