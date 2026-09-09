Maternal & Infant Health Series Part 2: Caring for Moms Beyond Birth 

Joint Op-Ed By : Dr. Cyrus McCalla, Chairman, Obstetrics & Gynecology , One Brooklyn Health and Gloria McCalla, RN, Director of Nursing Maternal Child Health, Medical/Surgical & Hemodialysis, One Brooklyn Health

Postpartum care is a critical continuation of the care a woman receives during pregnancy. While much of the focus during pregnancy is on preparing for a healthy delivery, the postpartum period is a time of significant physical, emotional, and social adjustment for both the mother and her new baby and family. After a baby is born, much of the attention naturally shifts to the newborn. But the weeks and months following delivery are also a critical time for a mother’s physical and emotional health.

A mother’s body continues to recover after childbirth. She may experience changes in blood pressure, bleeding, hormonal levels, pain, sleep, nutrition, and breastfeeding. This is also a time when certain complications can develop or become apparent. Regular postpartum follow-up allows the providers to identify concerns early, support recovery, address breastfeeding needs, assess the mother’s emotional overall well-being and her newborn.

Postpartum care should not be viewed as a single six-week visit. It should be an ongoing process that addresses the mother’s physical health, mental health, reproductive health, and overall well-being. More than 50% of maternal deaths occur in the post-partum period following delivery of the baby.

Understanding the physical and emotional changes that come with childbirth is an important part of supporting a mother’s recovery.

Physical and Emotional Changes After Childbirth

Childbirth brings tremendous changes to a woman’s body. Physically, mothers may experience fatigue, vaginal bleeding, uterine cramping, breast fullness or tenderness, incision or perineal discomfort, constipation, changes in appetite, and significant hormonal changes. Mothers who have had cesarean birth may also require additional extended time and support for surgical recovery.

Emotionally, becoming a mother can bring a mixture of joy, excitement, love, worry, and uncertainty. It is very common for mothers to feel overwhelmed, particularly when they are sleep-deprived and adjusting to a completely new routine, having a new baby.

While many changes are part of postpartum recovery, mothers should also know when a symptom may require medical attention.

Warning Signs Mothers Should Never Ignore

New mothers should know that certain symptoms require immediate medical attention. These include heavy or increasing vaginal bleeding, severe abdominal or pelvic pain, chest pain, difficulty breathing, severe headache, vision changes, seizures, fainting, significant swelling, or one-sided leg pain or swelling.

A fever, a worsening or infected incision or wound, or feeling extremely unwell should also be evaluated promptly.

New mothers should also take emotional warning signs seriously. Thoughts of harming themselves or their baby, severe confusion, hallucinations, or feeling disconnected from reality require immediate professional intervention.

The message is simple: if something does not feel right, do not ignore it. Contact your healthcare provider or seek emergency care.

Taking care of a mother’s health is also an important part of supporting the health and well-being of her baby.

The Connection Between Mother and Baby

A mother’s health and her baby’s health are closely connected. When a mother is physically healthy, emotionally supported, adequately nourished, and able to rest and recover, she is better positioned to care for and bond with her baby.

Maternal mental health is particularly important. Depression, anxiety, overwhelming stress, or exhaustion can make it difficult for a mother to care for herself and her newborn. Providing mothers with timely support can strengthen bonding, breastfeeding, infant care, and healthy child development.

Supporting the mother is therefore also an investment in the health and well-being of the baby.

For mothers who choose to breastfeed, this period can also bring important benefits as well as new challenges.

Supporting Mothers Through Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding provides important nutritional and immune benefits for babies. Human milk contains nutrients and antibodies that support an infant’s growth and developing an immune system. Breastfeeding can also promote bonding between mother and baby.

For mothers, breastfeeding can help the uterus contract after delivery and may provide health benefits over time. It can also provide an opportunity for close physical contact and bonding with the baby.

At the same time, breastfeeding is a personal journey, and every mother deserves support without judgment. Our goal should be to provide mothers with education, encouragement, and assistance so they can make informed decisions about feeding their babies.

When breastfeeding becomes difficult or discouraging, mothers should know that support is available and they do not have to navigate those challenges alone.

When Breastfeeding Feels Difficult

First, I would tell every mother: you are not failing. Breastfeeding is a learned skill for both mother and baby.

It can take time to establish a comfortable feeding routine. Mothers may experience challenges with positioning, latch, milk supply, engorgement, nipple discomfort, or simply feeling overwhelmed.

Do not struggle alone. Reach out to your healthcare team, lactation support, or other trusted resources early. Sometimes a small adjustment can make a significant difference.

Most importantly, mothers should give themselves grace. Their value as a mother is not determined by how they feed their baby. What matters is that the mother and baby are safe, supported, nourished, and cared for.

Giving mothers that same grace also means recognizing that caring for themselves is an important part of postpartum recovery.

Self-care is not selfish; it is part of caring for the baby. A mother cannot continually give to her baby without also having her own physical and emotional needs addressed.

Self-care can be very simple. It may mean eating a nutritious meal, drinking enough water, taking a shower, getting some uninterrupted sleep when someone trustworthy can care for the baby, taking a short walk, or simply asking someone for help.

Caring for a mother’s emotional well-being is just as important as supporting her physical recovery.

Recognizing Postpartum Depression and Anxiety

Loved ones should pay attention to persistent sadness, frequent crying, excessive worry, severe irritability, feelings of hopelessness, loss of interest in activities, difficulty sleeping even when the baby is sleeping, changes in appetite, feeling like a bad or inadequate mother, or withdrawing from family and friends.

Postpartum anxiety can also present as excessive fear or constant worry about something happening to the baby or to the mother.

It is important to distinguish the temporary emotional changes that many women experience after birth from symptoms that persist or interfere with daily life. If symptoms are persistent, worsening, or affecting the mother’s ability to function or care for herself, she should reach out to her healthcare provider.

Having access to the right resources can help mothers feel supported throughout each stage of their postpartum journey.

One Brooklyn Health is committed to supporting mothers beyond the delivery room. Our Healthy Families program provides support and resources to help families navigate the postpartum period and promote healthy outcomes for mothers and babies. They serve expectant parents and parents of newborns. It is a voluntary, intensive home visiting program that focuses on promoting positive relationships between parents and children, child development, and family functioning. The Program targets expectant families and parenting families with children from 0 to 3 months of age residing in several zip codes.

Our Healthy Mama initiative also focuses on supporting mothers and connecting them with resources that promote maternal health and well-being.

These programs are important because mothers need more than medical care during this period. They need education, emotional support, resources, connection to their community, and someone they can turn to when they have questions or concerns.

Lactation Consultants: support mothers and babies with breastfeeding and infant-feeding needs. They also provide education and participate in discharge planning for babies and mothers.

Above all, every mother should remember her health and well-being matter, too.

A Message to New Mothers

You matter, too.

Your baby needs you, but that does not mean you have to do everything alone. Give yourself permission to rest, ask for help, speak openly about how you are feeling, and accept support.

There is no perfect way to be a mother. Every mother and baby have their own journey. What is important is that mothers have access to compassionate care, reliable information, and a supportive community.

At One Brooklyn Health Brookdale Hospital, we want mothers to know that our responsibility does not end when the baby is born. Caring for the baby also means caring for the mother. When we support mothers, we strengthen families and help build healthier communities.