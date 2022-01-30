New Interim Executive Director at The BILLIE : Sandra Bowie

From the BILLIE

Dear Friends and Family,

The Board of Directors is happy to announce the appointment of Sandra Bowie as the new Interim Executive Director for The Billie Holiday Theatre!

Sandra will work closely with The Billie’s Board of Directors to lead the institution during this transition period and the Board will launch a search for the new Executive Director in the new year.



Bringing both vital leadership skills and a wealth of extensive knowledge in the arts with her, Sandra’s expertise will be invaluable as The Billie prepares to celebrates its milestone 50th Anniversary in 2022 and as the Theatre continues to define and build its future for the next 50 years and beyond.



Sandra Bowie is a renowned non-profit arts leader, award winning actress, educator, and cultural strategist and has spent the last two decades serving in leadership roles for the non-profit and university sectors with an emphasis on culture, education and the arts. Her background includes program management, organizational development, leadership, fundraising, strategic planning advocacy for social change, professorships in the arts and professional performance. Her career has encompassed professorships at major Universities including Howard University and Yale University; Arts Leadership in organizations that include, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Ifetayo Cultural Arts Academy and University Leadership at New York University and New School University. Sandra is also Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for the National Guild for Community Arts Education which promotes and advocates for quality arts education for students and communities nation-wide and Co-Chair of the Racial Equity Committee.



Sandra is an enthusiastic leader, raising organizational profiles with quality education and programming with a mission to always ensure equity and diversity within social/educational systems and non-profit organizational practice and philanthropy.



Sandra is excited to be joining us stating “I have always viewed the Billie Holiday Theater and Restoration Arts as a monument to thriving Black Theater ingenuity and genius. The Billie was founded and continues to be the artistic anchor for the Central Brooklyn Community and beyond… This unique and enterprising model of art and culture as creative community development has served as a catalyst for the sustenance of 50 years of excellence for The Billie Holiday Theatre.”



She went on to share “A favorite poetic statement of mine by Frederico Garcia Lorca exemplifies the mission of The Billie and Restoration Arts from my perspective:

The poem, the song the picture

is only water drawn from the well of the people

and it should be given back to them in a cup of beauty

that they can drink, and in drinking

understand themselves.



I am honored and delighted to have the opportunity to play a role in the continuance and growth of this great institution.”



Please join us in welcoming Sandra to The Billie family!