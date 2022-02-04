The Billie Holiday Theatre and Manhattan Theatre Club present Black Theatre: Radical Longevity, a conversation where Detroit-born luminaries Tony-nominated playwright Dominique Morisseau and NYT best-selling author Dr. Michael Eric Dyson (“Entertaining Race: Performing Blackness in America”) come together once again to discuss the role of Black Theatre amid the health, racial, and economic pandemics.

Playwright, NYU Associate Professor and fellow Detroiter Michael Dinwiddie will moderate this marquee virtual event on Sunday, February 6th at 5p.

This event will be streamed live on The Billie Holiday Theatre and Manhattan Theatre Club’s Facebook page. Register for this free event today