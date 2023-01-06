Myrna Delores Edwards-Williams Has Passed

Myrna passed to the “Ancestors”

on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Her family welcomes you your attendance

at the following services in her

beloved Memory and Honor:

Location

Frank R. Bell Funeral Service

536 Sterling Place (corner Classon Avenue)

Brooklyn, New York 11238

718-399-2500

Public Viewing

Friday, January 20, 2023 (2pm-7pm)

Wake

Friday, January 20, 2023 5pm-7pm

Funeral Service

Saturday, January21, 2023 9am-10:30am

Burial Service

Mount Olivet Cemetery

6540 Grand Avenue

Maspeth New York (35-minute ride)

Repast

1pm Location TBD