Myrna Delores Edwards-Williams Has Passed
Myrna Delores Edwards-Williams Has Passed

Myrna passed to the “Ancestors” 

on Friday, January 6, 2023. 

Her family welcomes you your attendance 

at the following services in her 

 beloved Memory and Honor:

Location 

Frank R. Bell Funeral Service

536 Sterling Place (corner Classon Avenue)

Brooklyn, New York 11238

718-399-2500

Public Viewing 

Friday, January 20, 2023 (2pm-7pm)

Wake 

Friday, January 20, 2023  5pm-7pm

Funeral Service 

Saturday, January21, 2023  9am-10:30am

Burial Service 

Mount Olivet Cemetery

6540 Grand Avenue

Maspeth New York (35-minute ride)

Repast 

1pm Location TBD

