Community News
Myrna Delores Edwards-Williams Has Passed
Myrna passed to the “Ancestors”
on Friday, January 6, 2023.
Her family welcomes you your attendance
at the following services in her
beloved Memory and Honor:
Location
Frank R. Bell Funeral Service
536 Sterling Place (corner Classon Avenue)
Brooklyn, New York 11238
718-399-2500
Public Viewing
Friday, January 20, 2023 (2pm-7pm)
Wake
Friday, January 20, 2023 5pm-7pm
Funeral Service
Saturday, January21, 2023 9am-10:30am
Burial Service
Mount Olivet Cemetery
6540 Grand Avenue
Maspeth New York (35-minute ride)
Repast
1pm Location TBD