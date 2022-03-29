DSS, DHS Staff, Divine Nine Fraternities & Sororities provide warmth for Homeless Shelter Residents

DSS-HRA and DSS-DHS staff joined Divine Nine Fraternities and Sororities at the garage at 131 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn to repackage clothing donated by Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and UNIQLO USA and going to the City’s homeless shelters.NEW YORK

– New York City Department of Social Services (DSS) and Department of Homeless Services (DHS) staff joined dozens of members from the Divine Nine – historically Black fraternities and sororities – last weekend to sort, package and truck essential clothing to people and families living in the City’s shelter system.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and UNIQLO USA donated the winter clothing, footwear and coats, and the spirit of community service was contagious as the volunteers sorted and repacked the items into labeled cardboard boxes, before stacking them on pallets before they were loaded onto waiting trucks in the garage at 131 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn. NYC Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary P. Jenkins hands a box of clothing items off as Human Resources Administration Chief of Staff Sabra Pacheco looks on.

“We are very thankful to the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and UNIQLO USA.for these generous donations,” said DSS Commissioner Gary P. Jenkins, a Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. member, as he pitched in loading boxes onto pallets.

“The Divine Nine, as they always do, stood up to help the city of New York and residents in shelter. They are all about community service,” he added.

The volunteer effort was also intergenerational as several young people came out to help.

Advertisement

“For many Divine Nine fraternities and sororities this is Founders Week, and it leads up to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service,” said CUNY Medgar Evers College Professor and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., member Adero Zaire Green-Kingston, who brought along her 14-year-old daughter, Summer-Zaire Bell.

“We just came back from Africa where we do a lot of global philanthropic work but giving locally to those in need is equally important,” Green-Kingston added.

DHS Administrator and Zeta Phi Beta member Joslyn Carter said the items were sorted, repackaged and loaded on to trucks in the garage for delivery to adult families, single adults and families with children shelters across the five boroughs.

Deliveries were completed this week, Carter said.