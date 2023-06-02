Connect with us

Leaders and Legacies Are Homegrown…
Central Brooklyn Gets Behavioral/Mental Health Services

Weary Migrants Stay in Elementary School Gyms as Angry Parents Protest Outside

Migrant Crisis: Reynoso Proposes Solutions

Brooklyn Community Services: Serving Brooklynites in Need for Over 150 Years

2 days ago

David L. Wilson, left, Lucia Bradford, right.

by Bernice Elizabeth Green
Lucia Bradford is a local music teacher, who also is a world-class opera singer.
David L. Wilson is a U.S. postal worker who enjoys recognition as an ace of sartorial splendor amongst a distinguished group of global fundraisers.
Ms. Bradford and Mr. Wilson are Brooklyn success stories who daily impact the life of the community. They are proof, that our young people need not search high-and-low (nor always outside their realms) for role models.


Next week, Ms. Bradford and Mr. Wilson, unknown to each other, share similar stories on the lessons learned at home that continue to inspire and motivate them every day.
(Curator’s note: Next week, Friday, June 9, Mezzo-Soprano Lucia Bradford performs with the Harlem Chamber Players at Miller Theatre at Columbia University, 2960 Broadway/West 116th Street in Manhattan. Tickets for the Harlem Songfest II can be purchased calling 212-854-7799. http://www.harlemplayers.org

