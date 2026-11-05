HomeU.S. PoliticsDemocrats Sweep 2026 Mid-Terms

Democrats Sweep 2026 Mid-Terms

U.S. Politics

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Editor, Our Time Press
By Editor, Our Time Press
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 3: From left, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Reps. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., Ted Lieu, D-Calif., and Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., address an election night watch party in Washington, D.C., after Democrats won the House, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

President Barack Obama’s Assessment Goes Global
“We Did It!”: AG James, House Speaker Jeffries,
Assemblywoman Walker, Others Cheer Voter Turnout

The Blue Wave: Post-midterm elections, Tuesday evening, President Obama hailed the victory and praised the people — voters, candidates, election workers — for their contributions to America’s democratic process.
He said:
“Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face.


These results were only possible because outstanding candidates stepped forward in every region of the country — including in areas once considered long shots. They came from different backgrounds and represented a range of political perspectives, but were united by shared values, a belief in public service, and a commitment to putting the people of their districts and states first.


We also owe a debt of gratitude to the thousands of election officials and volunteers from both parties who helped ensure a smooth election and carried out one of the most essential functions of our democracy. While this administration has another two years in office, our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future.”

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