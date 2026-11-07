Championship Hangover?

New York, RELAX! Knicks Look to Silence the Critics

By Eddie Castro

The NBA season is finally here, and with the regular season in full swing, there are so many storylines to get into. From top college rookies making their highly anticipated debuts for their respective franchises to the crazy blockbuster trades and free agent signings we all witnessed during the off-season. With all that happened, there is no doubt that the summer of 2026 belonged not only to the New York Knicks, who captured their first NBA championship in 53 years, but to all New Yorkers.

The first night at Madison Square Garden was electric as players, coaches, and front-office members received their championship rings. On top of that, New York’s opening game featured a division rival matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, who had LeBron James and Jaylen Brown make their team debuts.



As we go to press, the Knicks have a 2-3 record after starting out with three straight losses, including two on home court. Although it’s a small sample so far in the season, New York fans are left scratching their heads as to what could be the reason for the team’s slow start. As we dive into the numbers through four games, the Knicks have not taken care of the basketball on offense, averaging a total of 16.3 turnovers a game, which is up from last season’s total of 13.6. Opposing teams have taken advantage of those turnovers, averaging 20.7 points per game off those crucial mistakes.

Another benefit that contributed to the team’s success last year was the ability to shoot the ball, especially from beyond the arc. The Knicks are shooting 32 percent from the three-point line, which included a 9-for-38 performance last Monday (October 26th) against the Orlando Magic. On defense, the team’s transition defense has been abysmal to start the year. In a recent press conference, Coach Mike Brown pointed out that the team has failed to display physical effort and a lack of boxing out for rebounds as a few of the miscues the team is having on defense.



It’s important to remind New York fans that the basketball season is only five games in and we’re still in October. If this effort on both offense and defense continues, come January you can look for the team to perhaps add two players by February’s trade deadline. As the reigning and defending champion, the team finds itself in uncharted waters, now the “hunted,” especially in what is expected to be a much-improved Eastern Conference. Everyone will be giving their best effort.

Players are perhaps still getting into a rhythm. The Knicks are a good team, and once they unlock another layer within the team, it will only lead to more victories in the win column. NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers once said that when his team came off to a slow start, and the media was all over the team, he simply used one word that eventually silenced the critics that year… RELAX. This Knicks team is very much a championship-caliber team. We shall see how it all unfolds and if they can shake off last year’s champagne and get back on track.



Sports Notes: (NFL Football) The New York Giants head into their bye week, currently sitting in first place in the NFC East division. The Team will return to action on November 8th against the Philadelphia Eagles. The New York Jets will try to bounce back after an embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins. The team will face the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday. Tune in on Thursday, October 29th for an All-New episode of Sports Talk With Eddie live at 4:30. Call in live at 917-319-5481.