JUST ADDED:

GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING BASSIST RICHARD BONA AND

GRAMMY AWARD-NOMINATED VOCALIST SOMI

JOIN NDUDUZO MAKHATHINI AND HAMILTON DE HOLANDA’S

COLLABORATION AT JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER

THE APPEL ROOM FEBRUARY 24-25, 7:00pm & 9:30pm ET

New York, NY (February 6, 2023) – Jazz at Lincoln Center (JALC) announces the addition of special guests Grammy Award-winning bassist, singer and composer Richard Bona (on Friday, February 24) and Grammy nominated vocalist and composer SOMI (on Saturday, February 25) to South African pianist-composer Nduduzo Makhathini and Brazilian 10-string mandolin wizard Hamilton de Holanda’s collaboration at Jazz at Lincoln Center, exploring the diaspora of African musical culture to North and South America. In this special concert event Nduduzo Makhathini and Hamilton de Holanda in the Appel Room on February 24-25 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm ET– a part of JALC’s Black History Month programming highlighting Black artists and musical traditions– the critically acclaimed artists will mix their respective traditions in a unique exploration of the diaspora of African musical culture, from the slave trade and colonization until the present day.

Richard Bona is a Grammy Award-winning musician, one of the most accomplished international bass players, composers and multi-instrumentalists. With his unique sound and vocal gift he is continuously representing his African origins. Richard Bona has toured, composed, recorded, and created musical forms of art with the greatest: Herbie Hancock, Harry Belafonte, Steps Ahead, Quincy Jones, Chick Corea, Buena Vista Social Club, Cesária Évora, Sting, Mike Stern, Pat Metheny, Stevie Wonder, Bobby McFerrin, Chucho Valdés, George Benson, Oumou Sangaré and many more.



Hailed by The New York Times as “a performer in full command of her instrument and powers,” SOMI is a Grammy Award-nominated vocalist, composer and writer. She discovered her musical identity traversing the cultural bridge between Africa and America. Closely mentored by the legendary trumpet player Hugh Masekela, Somi has carved out her own path as an artist, scholar, and activist. Somi’s talents have been called upon for collaborations and live performances alongside a diverse cast of artists including Yasiin Bey, Baaba Maal, John Legend, Billy Childs, Paul Simon, Danilo Perez, Idan Raichel, Jennifer Hudson and many more.



Nduduzo Makhathini and Hamilton de Holanda will take place in Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room at Frederick P. Rose Hall, the home of Jazz at Lincoln Center, located at Broadway at 60th Street in New York, New York. To purchase tickets and for more information,visit jazz.org/nduduzoandhamilton. This concert event will be available to live stream via Jazz Live, for more information, visit jazzlive.com.



JALC presents forward-thinking musicians, virtuosic practitioners, and ingenious conceptualists from Africa, the Middle East, East Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America at the House of Swing to explore jazz as a medium for cultural exchange. Many of the 2022-23 concerts explore the points of intersection that connect jazz – formed from a confluence of African, American, and European influences after slavery was abolished in the United States – to a global array of musical cultures.

Jazz Live

Jazz Live is Jazz at Lincoln Center’s video streaming app, which provides exclusive access to the institution’s live webcasts, a selection of archival performances, and all of the original world-class digital content for which Jazz at Lincoln Center is renowned. The Jazz Live app is available now from Apple (iOS/tvOS), Google (Android/Android TV), Amazon Fire TV, and Roku. For more information and to subscribe, visit jazzlive.com.

