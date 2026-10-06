CUNY CHANCELLOR MATOS RODRIGUEZ TOURS NEW INDOOR PLAY SPACE AT MEDGAR EVERS COLLEGE CHILDCARE CENTER

MEC Transformed Empty Space into Preschool Paradise

City University of New York Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez today visited the new indoor play space at the Ella Baker/Charles Romain Child Development Center at Medgar Evers College, celebrating an investment that expands opportunities for young children to learn, play and develop critical motor skills in a space designed specifically for their needs.

With funding from the state and QUALITYstarsNY, a rating and improvement system for early childhood programs, the college, under the leadership of Patricia Ramsey, President and CEO, repurposed a space to create a dedicated indoor gymnasium and activity space for preschool children.

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez and Medgar Evers College President Patricia Ramsey tour a classroom at the Ella Baker/Charles Romain Childcare Center at Medgar Evers College. Photo credit: Marcus Beasley/CUNY

“This space reflects our commitment to ensuring that our youngest learners have access to safe, engaging environments that support their growth and development,” said Chancellor Matos Rodríguez.

“By repurposing existing campus space, Medgar Evers College has created a lasting resource for children and families while further strengthening its role as an educational anchor in the community.”

“I’ve spent time reading with the children at our center, and their energy and curiosity are remarkable,” said Medgar Evers College President Patricia Ramsey. “This new space gives them room to expand their learning through tactile stimulation, movement, and hands-on experiences.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez engages with students at the Ella Baker/Charles Romain Child Development Center at Medgar Evers College.

Photo credit: Marcus Beasley/CUNY

Prior to the renovation, children in the program, ages 2 through 4, used the college gymnasium for physical activity, space that was shared by college and high school students and not specifically designed for young children. Today, the dedicated 864-square-foot indoor play space provides children with daily access to age-appropriate activities and is the site of weekly yoga classes for them.

“Investments in CUNY’s childcare centers are investments in both our students and the next generation,” said State Senator Toby Stavisky, chair of the Senate Committee on Higher Education. “This new indoor play space at Medgar Evers College demonstrates what can happen when we prioritize high-quality early childhood education and give children the environments they need to learn and thrive. I am pleased to see state support helping create this important resource for student-parents and the broader community.”

“This new space is a wonderful investment in the children and families who are part of the Medgar Evers College community,” said Assemblywoman Alicia L. Hyndman, chair of the Assembly Committee on Higher Education.

“Every child deserves a safe, engaging place to learn, play and grow, and supporting quality childcare is also critical to helping student-parents succeed. I am proud to see State resources helping transform an existing campus space into a vibrant environment that will benefit children and families for years to come.”

“I was blessed that the space was available and that my requests were heard,” said Juanita Crafton, director of the Child Development Center. “This project gives our children a dedicated place to move, explore and learn in ways that support their healthy development every day.”

The Chancellor’s visit also highlighted CUNY’s broader commitment to supporting student-parents and early childhood education. CUNY operates 17 campus-based childcare centers across the five boroughs, serving hundreds of families each year. These centers primarily support CUNY student-parents, who comprise approximately 20% of the University’s student population, while about one-third of seats are available to faculty and staff families and parents living in neighboring communities.

The new indoor play area joins the center’s recently enhanced library as part of a broader commitment to providing enriching, high-quality learning environments for young children and supporting school readiness through play, movement and exploration.

(Note to readers: Our Time Press’ exclusive interview with CUNY Chancellor Matos Rodriquez will be presented in the November print issue.)

The City University of New York is the nation’s largest urban public university, a transformative engine of social mobility that is a critical component of the lifeblood of New York City. Founded in 1847 as the nation’s first free public institution of higher education, CUNY today has seven community colleges, 11 senior colleges and eight honors, graduate and professional institutions spread across New York City’s five boroughs, serving 247,000 undergraduate and graduate students and awarding 50,000 degrees each year. CUNY’s mix of quality and affordability propels almost six times as many low-income students into the middle class and beyond as all the Ivy League colleges combined. More than 80 percent of the University’s graduates stay in New York, contributing to all aspects of the city’s economic, civic and cultural life and diversifying the city’s workforce in every sector. To learn more about CUNY, visit https://www.cuny.edu.