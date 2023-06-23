“State of the District” Highlights Local Advocacy with Statewide Impact

By Mary Alice Miller

State and federal elected officials joined community members and activists to witness Assemblywoman Latrice Walker’s State of the District Address. The event took place in the Kahn Auditorium on Brookdale Hospital’s campus which is now part of the 55th AD after redistricting.

The address outlined the positive actions of the state legislatures.

Walker spoke of a first in 5 years statewide minimum wage increase. There is a $391 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) a pandemic era initiative to help those who were unemployed and underemployed due to Covid-19. ERAP now expands eligibility to NYCHA residents and Section 8 voucher holders. There is an additional $135 million in capital for NYCHA to help address repair issues.

This year there is no tuition hike for NYS residents at CUNY and SUNY schools and funding for operating expenses at both CUNY and SUNY. The state budget includes $34 billion in general support for public schools, a 9% increase from last year, and nearly $100 million for public libraries. The state allocated “$2.6 billion in foundation aid to benefit students with the greatest financial need. Foundational aid came from Campaign for Fiscal Equity lawsuit. The state was sued because children were not being provided with a sound, basic education. It was $7 billion that was originally owed,” said Walker.”



A commission will be created to address reparations for lineage descendants of persons enslaved under this country’s chattel system. Walker said in the future a separate commission could be set up to address those who voluntarily came to this country and were subjected to slavery and other harms under the 13th Amendment.

There is $35 million for MTA to increase frequency of night and weekend service.

To address climate change, there is $225 million for Reforming the Energy Vision (REV) which put 225 solar panels within the district and other weatherization projects like new boilers and lighting in homes and apartment buildings.

$1.4 billion was allocated for safety net hospitals, including Brookdale Hospital which has a new ICU Unit, robotics, and a new mammography unit. The operating room and the emergency room are being brought together so that staff and critically injured patients no longer must get on the elevator to go from ER to the operating room.

“Lawmakers successfully thwarted attempts by the governor and prosecutors to change discovery laws,” said Walker. Clean Slate will see New Yorker’s criminal records sealed after 3 years for misdemeanors and after 8 years for most felonies, exceptions include sex crimes and Class A felonies like murder.

Diwali Day (Festival of Lights) will be a holiday that is recognized in NYC and Lunar New Year will be recognized across the state. The negotiations maintained Brooklyn-Queens Day, an important day because it was the day that Sunday schools marched.

As chair of the Elections Committee Walker said it is her mission to make sure voting is easy, accessible, and efficient. Elections will be consolidated and take place for even years. It will be easier to register to vote and voters will be able to vote by mail without needing to provide an excuse. The state’s presidential primary will be moved next year to April 2, 2024.



New housing is being built in the district. There was a recent groundbreaking at 326 Rockaway Avenue, a 17-story housing development that will deliver 215 affordable units, including 130 apartments for formerly homeless families and young adults, and 5,000 sq feet of commercial space.

There will be a new 72-unit affordable housing development reserved for those earning at least 60% or below the area median income at 1366 East New York Avenue, of which 47 units will be reserved for criminal justice-involved women and their families.

All major indices of crime have decreased in the 55th AD, in large part due to violence interrupters. “People may hear about crime but they don’t hear about the countless others that were prevented,” said Walker.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said Walker “brings justice and equity and opportunity back to this district. She practices love for the most marginalized members of our community and opens doors to a younger generation with true kindness.” James said when Walker first ran for her office she was Walker’s campaign manager. Why? “It is important to develop talent. We do not keep power to ourselves; there is a period of time where you do your work and then you move aside for the next generation,” James said.