Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and Brooklyn Arts Ambassador Colm Dillane Announce Return of The People’s Runway for New York Fashion Week

Meet the 5 Emerging Designers Who Will Take Over Brooklyn Borough Hall



BROOKLYN, NY (August 24, 2026) – Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and Brooklyn Arts Ambassador Colm Dillane, the creative force behind cultural brand KidSuper, today announced the return of The People’s Runway, a fashion show that combines the power of civics and culture to provide an unparalleled platform to five of Brooklyn’s most promising designers atop one of fashion’s most visible stages.

On Saturday September 12th, The 2026 People’s Runway is set to once again transform Brooklyn Borough Hall Plaza into an outdoor catwalk as part of the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) SS/27 New York Fashion Week. The event is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis and will be standing room only. ADA accommodations will be available. Registration is encouraged, for more information, click here.

“The People’s Runway is proof that nowhere in the world is doing it like Brooklyn,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. “Fashion, culture, and self-expression are so integral to our identity as Brooklynites, and I am proud to highlight five talented designers who represent the very best of what Brooklyn has to offer. With Colm Dillane’s partnership, we’re proving what’s possible when our institutions invest in local talent and bet on our people. The 2026 People’s Runway will be even bigger than last year, and I am so excited to once again open The People’s House’s doors to ensure Brooklyn is front and center during New York Fashion Week.”

Fabolous, Antonio Reynoso, Jordan Clarkson



Photo credit: Madison McGaw for BFA

“Brooklyn is at the core of KidSuper,” said Colm Dillane, the creative force behind KidSuper. “The energy, the diversity, the people, the feeling that anything can happen here, all of that has shaped who I am and what KidSuper is. So for me, The People’s Runway is about celebrating that, but also giving something back. I wanted to rethink what a fashion competition could actually do for a young designer. Not just give someone a trophy or a title, but give them a real platform, funding, mentorship and access at the exact moment when those things can make a difference. There is so much talent in Brooklyn. Sometimes people just need someone to bet on them.”

Lauryn Hill, Selah Marley



Photo credit: Madison McGaw for BFA

Today’s announcement follows the resounding success of the first ever People’s Runway, held as part of New York Fashion Week SS/26. With an audience of more than 1,000 spectators and a front-row lined by major stars including Ms. Lauryn Hill, A$AP Ferg, Busta Rhymes, Ne-Yo, Kodak Black, Jordan Clarkson, Francisco Lindor, and others, the critically acclaimed event became an instant cultural phenomenon that provided a major platform to five talented Brooklyn-based designers: Amhrii Johnson, Daveed Baptiste, Kent Anthony, Rojin Jung, and Shriya Myneni.

This year, Reynoso and Dillane reviewed hundreds of applications and selected five Brooklyn-based designers to show their work at The 2026 People’s Runway. In the coming weeks, selected designers will receive $5,000 grants and direct mentorship from Colm Dillane and leading industry figures.

The People’s Runway is made possible with the support of partners including Brooklyn Arts Council, Fashion Week Brooklyn, Poppi, Brooklyn Org, City Point, Orange Barrel Media, Symphony No. 3, MAC Cosmetics, and Chemistry Creative.

MEET THE 2026 PEOPLE’S RUNWAY DESIGNER COHORT:

Kuai Li, @quine_li_

Kuai Li is a Brooklyn-based fashion designer and the founder and creative director of Quine Li. Trained in product design and fashion, she earned an MFA in Fashion Design from FIT. Her sculptural work explores body, structure, and space, transforming softness into strength. Her designs have appeared in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, Office Magazine, and CNN, and have been worn by Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner, Michelle Yeoh, and Doja Cat.

Lamin Rey Jaiteh, @reyjaiteh

Rey Jaiteh is a Gambian-born, New York–based fashion designer and founder of Rey Jaiteh. Rooted in Harlem, New York, and inspired by luxury streetwear and refined tailoring, his work explores identity, transformation, and craftsmanship. Drawing from childhood lessons alongside his father, Rey creates handcrafted garments that bridge structure and emotion, redefining modern menswear through thoughtful design and storytelling.

Laurel Tiange Fang, @by_laurelblue

Laurel Tiange Fang is a fashion designer and creative technologist based in New York. She is the founder of Laurel Blue, she explores the intersection of fashion, technology, and the natural world through wearable innovation. She holds a BFA in Fashion Design from Parsons and an MPS from NYU ITP. Her work combines fashion, technology, and wearable innovation, and has been featured in ELLE, Grazia, L’Officiel, PAP Magazine, and The Boston Globe.

Moses Aina, @igbosisun

Moses Aina is the award-winning designer leading IGBO-SISUN. Rooted in Moses’ expertise in fine art, luxury fashion, and global leadership, IGBO-SISUN designs statement pieces for icons who love to stand out. As seen in Vogue, OUT, and New York Magazine, Moses has dressed United Nations leaders, Emmy and SAG nominees, and has presented IGBO-SISUN in some of the most prestigious institutions globally. Each IGBO-SISUN piece celebrates excellence, embodies confidence, and radiates joy—ensuring that every wearer feels empowered, celebrated, and impossible to ignore.

Roderick Reyes, @reyes_roderick

Roderick Reyes was born and raised in Brooklyn off the N-line to immigrant parents of Dominican and Mexican descent. A graduate of F.I.T and the H.S of Industries, Reyes is a multi-disciplinary creative whose technical training is in fashion design. Reyes works with stylists to create and tailor red carpet, stage, and press looks — helping brands bring their designs to life. Being in fashion with a capital “F” has always been in Reyes’ mind from an early age. Even before he could correctly spell “designer” he had submitted it to his elementary yearbook for “what I want to be when I grew up.”