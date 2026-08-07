Crown Heights Community Speaks Out on City’s Proposed Bike and Bus Lane Changes

By Mary Alice Miller

Why would Mayor Mamdani and the Department of Transportation propose moving the B65 bus route to Atlantic Avenue and installing protected bike boulevards along Bergen and Dean Streets? Residents of Crown Heights want to know.



Desmond Atkins has lived his 75 years within Community Board #8. He has two grown children who still live in CB #8, and four grandsons. Over the years, Atkins has seen numerous changes in the neighborhood.

“When Bloomberg was in office, he decided that Bergen Street was going to become the Grand Central Parkway of biking,” said Atkins. “He put one of the first major bike lanes on Bergen Street and Dean Street, which mirrored the B65 bus route.”



The western end of the route has a higher financial demographic, while the eastern end contains poor, working poor, and middle-class aspirants.

“Bergen Street had a lot of traffic that a lot of people didn’t consider. We had the B65 bus, the B15 going out to East New York and the airport, the B45 crossing Washington Avenue and going down Atlantic Avenue, and the 77th Precinct. In addition, there is the planned Pacific Park housing development,” said Atkins.



“They are looking to move that bus traffic on to Atlantic Avenue. In addition, they want to reduce the number of people who have cars,” Atkins said. “That will disenfranchise all of the people who use the B65. This community consists of people who are aging in place and people who helped hold this community together. A lot of credit goes to Bed Stuy but just as much credit should go to people here in Crown Heights.”



According to Atkins Community Board #6 is backing the changes with support from groups like Transportation Alternatives.

“A lot of this is class-based and race-based stuff,” said Atkins. “When they finally come and improve the infrastructure and make things safer and more livable, that is when you know you are being unseated.”



Atkins would prefer that the bike lanes remain as they are currently.

“When you ask the DOT what changes they are proposing to make, they haven’t said for a year and a half,” said Atkins, a former member of Community Board #8. “Every time they come to the community board and their representatives are there, and when you ask what the concrete proposals are, they go mum. All of a sudden, they have nothing to say. Which basically means they are looking to shove a real load of crap on us.”



Vincent Miller, member of the Alternatives to Dean and Bergen Bike Boulevard Project committee, is also concerned about the proposed changes.



“I have spent most of my life in Brooklyn,” said Miller. “I believe our community deserves solutions that improve safety without placing an unfair burden on our most vulnerable neighbors.

“Over the years our neighbors have been repeatedly asked to absorb changes from the expansion of Citi Bikes to the continued loss of parking, and other transportation changes. Each decision, we believe, has had a cumulative impact on the people who live here.”



Miller believes the community is simply asking for is an equitable solution that protects our seniors, working parents, people with disabilities, homeowners, small businesses, and houses of worship while still advancing safety goals.



“Progress should not come at the expense of people who cannot access transportation, nearby bus services, and their ability to age in place,” said Miller. “We believe the best solutions are those that improve safety while ensuring every member of our community is treated with fairness, dignity and respect.”



He added, “We would not like to see the bus moved and we would not like to see a bike boulevard on the corners of Bergen and Dean Streets.”

Miller described the current situation. “There currently are bus lanes along Bergen and Dean Streets,” he said. “But what is being proposed is a bike boulevard that would remove parking and put a protective divider in place.”



Miller spoke of being an avid bike rider.

“I am a bike rider, myself. I have logged hundreds, if not thousands, of miles riding my bike. I ride along the corridor up Bergen to Prospect Park or into Manhattan, and I return on Dean Street. I am on my bike in the morning and late in the evening,” said Miller. “I have never been involved in an accident, nor have I seen an accident.”



Miller expressed concerned about the need to change the existing bike lane.

“What is the problem that we are solving? Are we solving for a safety problem?” asked Miller. “If there is a safety problem that means that there is data that suggests that there have been a number of incidents, accidents, and/or fatalities that needs some progressive means to protect people.”



Miller proposed putting a bike boulevard along Eastern Parkway where there are service lanes.

We would like to understand the problem they are looking to solve and the people impacted,” said Miller. “We would like to be able to have a discussion with the Department of Transportation and the Mayor’s office. We would like the city to hear from the community and provide data.”