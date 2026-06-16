Danny Simmons Jr., a globally known abstract painter, poet, and philanthropist, founded Rush Arts, a cultural and arts education initiative that provided opportunities for underserved communities, particularly artists of color, to showcase and develop their work. Danny was also the founder and innovative director of the famed Corridor Gallery in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, where hundreds of careers were launched. News International’s story.
Danny Simmons, founder of Rush Arts, passes away at 72
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