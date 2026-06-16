HomeArts-TheaterDanny Simmons, founder of Rush Arts, passes away at 72

Danny Simmons, founder of Rush Arts, passes away at 72

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Editor, Our Time Press
By Editor, Our Time Press
danny-simmons credit Yvette Caslin

Danny Simmons Jr., a globally known abstract painter, poet, and philanthropist, founded Rush Arts, a cultural and arts education initiative that provided opportunities for underserved communities, particularly artists of color, to showcase and develop their work.  Danny was also the founder and innovative director of the famed Corridor Gallery in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, where hundreds of careers were launched.  News International’s story.

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