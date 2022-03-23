Mayor Adams Appoints NYC Parks Leadership

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today announced the appointment of two officials who will carry out his vision for a more equitable parks system where all New Yorkers can enjoy the physical, mental, and emotional benefits that open space provides.

Susan Donoghue will serve as the commissioner of the City of New York Parks & Recreation. In that role, she will oversee more than 30,000 acres of land under the agency’s purview, including parks, playgrounds, recreational facilities, and beaches. A staunch advocate for parks equity, Donoghue will ensure that the agency’s mission of preserving and expanding well-maintained parkland is aligned with the mayor’s goal of reducing long-standing disparities in access to greenspace.

Iris Rodriguez-Rosa will serve as the first deputy commissioner. As first deputy commissioner, Rodriguez-Rosa will manage the agency’s efforts to improve parks throughout the city and create more high-quality greenspaces. A veteran of NYC Parks who currently serves as the Bronx borough commissioner, Rodriguez-Rosa has been a steadfast champion for better parks in underserved areas.



“Parks are more than places for recreation and enjoyment — they are powerful tools for equity,” said Mayor Adams. “For too long, many communities throughout our city have been denied easy access to these vital spaces. Under the leadership of Sue Donoghue and Iris Rodriguez-Rosa, we will work to ensure that every New Yorker can enjoy the myriad benefits greenspaces can provide.”

“In between our concrete and asphalt are New York’s most precious assets, it’s free public green spaces,” said Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi. “Sue and Iris’ unwavering commitment to nurturing, and growing our precious parks, ensuring they are available for all and fortifying them against climate crisis will make ours a stronger and more beautiful city.”

“Our parks and open spaces are critical to the quality of life of all New York City residents. They improve the air we breathe, enhance our physical and mental health, and strengthen our communities. I am extremely honored and humbled to take on this role as NYC parks commissioner and work alongside the dedicated and essential workers who care for our 30,000 acres of parkland. Mayor Adams and his administration understand the importance of safe and equitable access to parks for all New Yorkers, and I’m committed to joining the team and ensuring that parks and open spaces across New York City are accessible and welcoming for all,” said incoming Commissioner Susan Donoghue.

“I have dedicated my career to making the New York City park-going experience one that helps connect communities to amazing open spaces that provide mental, physical, and emotional benefits to all. I am thankful to Mayor Adams, his administration, and Commissioner Donoghue for allowing me the opportunity to continue to serve the City as its new NYC Parks first deputy commissioner. It is my honor to join the agency’s leadership team and I look forward to continuing to work with our invaluable Parks staff in their steadfast commitment to our great park system,” said incoming First Deputy Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa.

