HomeCommunity NewsFree Bus to D.C. Departs Fulton Street for 63rd Anniversary of March...

Free Bus to D.C. Departs Fulton Street for 63rd Anniversary of March on Washington

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Lauren Lebrun
By Lauren Lebrun

Brooklyn residents can join a free bus trip to Washington, D.C. on Friday, August 28, for the March on Washington 2026: Defend the Vote — marking the 63rd anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 march and “I Have a Dream” speech. The trip, funded by the National Action Network (NAN), departs from Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant and is open to the community on a first come, first served basis.

In Washington, gathering at the Lincoln Memorial begins at 8 a.m., with the program running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The march is co-convened by NAN founder Rev. Al Sharpton and the Drum Major Institute’s Martin Luther King III and Andrea Waters King, with confirmed speakers including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Seats are limited. Riders can call NAN’s national bus line at 1-877-626-4651 for help locating a bus.

Share Your Story

Our Time Press wants to hear from Bed-Stuy travelers making the trip. Riders are invited to send their impressions and memories of the day (whether from this year’s march or past ones). Send us your reflections to: Editors@ourtimepress.com

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