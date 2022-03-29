Brooklyn Dem. Chair Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn Reelected

Assemblymember (AD 42) Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn was reelected to serve a second term as Brooklyn Democratic Party Chair.

Bichotte Hermelyn began serving as Brooklyn’s first woman and first Black woman Democratic County Party Chair in January 2020. She said: “I am honored to be reelected County Chair to continue to strengthen and unite our Party. This is a historical chance to enact monumental change as the largest Democratic County party in the U.S. We have the opportunity to unite and keep Brooklyn Blue during the pivotal midterm elections.

“With gun restrictions, abortion rights, voting rights, and more on the table, we will keep the party united to fight issues that will affect the entire future of our borough and nation.”

Henry Butler (AD 56) was reelected to serve as Vice Chair. Butler, who also serves as a Brooklyn Community Board 3’s District Manager, said, “I thank the Party for choosing me to serve again. We might have short-term disagreements, but our Party has displayed strong leadership and unity, and I look forward to leading the Party towards even greater inclusivity and fairness.”

Nancy Tong (current District Leader, AD 47) was elected as Secretary. “I am proud to serve Brooklynites and the Democratic Party in an even greater capacity as we all display strength and unity in the new term,” Tong said.