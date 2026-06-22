World Champs: Knicks Stun Spurs, End 53 Years of Heartbreak, and Seize NBA Throne

In the words of the late great Frank Sinatra, “Start spreading the news.” The New York Knicks are your 2025-26 NBA World Champions. This past Saturday, the team secured its third title in franchise history. New York captured their first championship title since 1973, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in five games in what was one of the most impressive playoff runs ever displayed. This was the most-watched NBA Finals since 1998, with over 20.6 million viewers. The Knicks started their playoff run out of the gate, losing two out of three in the first round to the Atlanta Hawks. They would go on to win their next 13 playoff games by a margin of 28.3 points. Overall, they posted a 16-3 postseason record and lost just one game since the day of the NFL Draft on April 23rd. The Knicks also proved to be true road warriors, winning seven consecutive games away from Madison Square Garden, including three straight in San Antonio, which NO team this year can say it did.

The Knicks knew they would have their hands full against a young and dangerous Spurs team that features the 7-foot-4 Frenchman Victor Wembanyama. New York was down big in all five games against the Spurs. In Game 1, the Spurs led by 14 points, in both Games 2 and 3, they had a 12 point lead, in Game 4, the Knicks completed the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, securing a 1-point victory after being down by 29 points. In Game 5, San Antonio once again built a double-digit lead only for Knicks captain Jalen Brunson to drop 45 points, with 15 coming in the fourth quarter. Brunson became only the second player in NBA history to drop 45 points in a finals-clinching game, the other player was none other than Michael Jordan who did it in 1998 against the Utah Jazz. Believe it or not, Brunson wasn’t really efficient shooting the ball in the finals, yet he still went on to average 32.6 points a game on his way to winning the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

As we look back at not only this season, but just the previous seasons that it took for president Leon Rose to assemble this championship team, many Knick fans didn’t see this coming. People laughed when they said Jalen Brunson is not a “game changer” when New York decided to sign him to a four-year/$104 million contract, luring him away from Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, then taking $113 million dollars less so the team could address other team necessities to build around him. Rose continued working his magic, trading for Brunson’s friend and teammate at Villanova, Josh Hart, then trading R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for O.G. Anunoby. His consistent play to begin his Knicks career earned him a new five-year deal. The Knicks would make another deal to help bulk their defense by trading five first-round picks (4 unprotected) to the Brooklyn Nets for another Villanova alum, Mikail Bridges. Then, when we all thought Rose was done wheeling and dealing, he would go on and make another blockbuster deal, trading Knicks fan-favorites Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns. The next step was upgrading the bench with players like Williamsburg, Brooklyn’s own Jose Alvarado, Jordan Clarkson, Deuce McBride, and Landry Shamet to go along with Mitchell Robinson. This Knicks team proved that if you make the right moves and are willing to make sacrifices, the results will eventually show. This 2026 Knicks team will go down as one of the best postseason teams ever and considering all of the great players that have worn the orange and Blue uniform within the past 53 seasons a 6’1” guy born in New Jersey, raised in Chicago in Jalen Brunson will now be considered the best of not one of the greatest Knicks of all time. The parade will be filled with smiles and tears and perhaps Spike Lee with a few Beers. The wait is over Knick fans, Congratulations to the New York Knicks, the 2025-26 NBA Champions.

Sports Notes: (Basketball) The NBA draft takes place Tuesday & Wednesday, June 23rd and 24th in what is expected to be one of the most talented draft classes in a long time.

WNBA: Brianna Stewart and the New York Liberty welcome the Washington to the Barclays Center on Friday, June 19. (Baseball) : The Yankees wrap up a series against the Chicago White Sox tonight, then welcome the Cincinnati Reds for a three-game set on Friday (June 19). Knicks fans, you will not want to miss next week’s Sports Talk with Eddie podcast presented by Our Time Press this Wednesday at 1 pm. Call in at 917-319-5481 and let your voice be heard!