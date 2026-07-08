One Brooklyn Health to Host Free Family Health Fair at Interfaith Campus 

BROOKLYN, NY — One Brooklyn Health (OBH) invites Brooklyn residents to attend the OBH Interfaith Campus Family Health Fair on Friday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1545 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213. The free event will bring together healthcare services, health education, and family-friendly activities designed to promote wellness for people of all ages.

Community members will have access to complimentary health screenings, wellness information, and the opportunity to connect with healthcare professionals from OBH service lines, including Bone & Joint, Behavioral Health, Chemical Dependency, Dental, Pediatrics, and other clinical departments.

Community Pantry is partnering with OBH providing fresh produce for attendees while supplies last, helping families take home nutritious food options as part of the event.

The health fair is made possible through other partnerships with EmblemHealth, Municipal Credit Union (MCU), AT&T, and Healthfirst, who join OBH in supporting community wellness and access to care.

In addition to health resources, attendees can enjoy live music, food, and entertainment throughout the day. Families will also have access to children’s activities, including giant slides, a backpack giveaway, and a gaming truck.

The Interfaith Campus Family Health Fair reflects One Brooklyn Health’s mission to provide greater access to high-quality medical care, promote healthier communities through an integrated system of care, and address the unique health needs of the diverse communities it serves.

The event is free and open to the public. Community members are encouraged to bring the whole family for a day of health education, complimentary screenings, community resources, entertainment, and fun.

About One Brooklyn Health

One Brooklyn Health (OBH)—comprising Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Interfaith Medical Center, and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, is nationally recognized for high-quality care in heart failure, stroke, and diabetes, among other acute care. The system includes 12 ambulatory care centers, two nursing homes, an assisted and independent living facility, a transitional housing program, an urgent care center, and a retail pharmacy. OBH’s mission is to expand access to quality medical care for Brooklyn’s most vulnerable communities. For more information, please visit onebrooklynhealth.org.