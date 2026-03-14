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    Tipping My (“Kwrky”) Hat to Three Creative Women

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    Editor, Our Time Press
    By Editor, Our Time Press

    Three outstanding women inspired the process that led to my creation of my Kwrky Hats Collection: my mother, Syl Whittingham, designer Brenda Brunson-Bey, and Visual Artist Aleathia Brown

    by Noreen Chambers
    Founder & CEO, Kwrky Hats
    As a child, I watched my mother as she meticulously executed Vogue Couture patterns as a child. I was amazed watching her craft and uplift her community. It delighted me to see how her skills brought joy to her clientele. As a little girl she taught me to knit, crochet, needlepoint and sew. This experience ignited the designer in me.


    In retrospect with more than four decades as a fashion creator, it started with my disco dresses and has evolved to Kwrky Hats.
    My second inspiration came in the early 80’s, through my neighbor, in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. An innovator in the design industry tapping into her cultural heritage as her identity.

    I admired her fierce unapologetic way of designing; she applied and combined fabric and textures in unconventional ways. I used to take her remnants and make hats and accessories. That neighbor was in fact, Brenda Brunson Bey of Tribal Truths Collection.


    My third inspiration came from a sister friend, Aleathia Brown, a noted visual artist who loves hats. In fact, I had never seen one person own and wear so many different hats.


    I had yarn I didn’t want to store nor discard. So, I amused myself and made a silly hat that I knew only one person would dare to wear. I happen to give it to my friend Aleathia Brown at a Diaspora Arts Collective event, held at Sister’s Place, Brooklyn and hosted by Brenda Brunson Bey, March 2021. When Brenda inquired, “Aleathia where did you get that hat?” Aleathia pointed to me. The rest is history.
    It was the Sistership of these two talented women Brenda and Aleathia that inspired the birth and launching of the Kwrky Hats Collection.

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