One Brooklyn Health Marketing, Comms & PR Team, Wins Gold at the 5th Annual Anthem Awards for Community Impact

BROOKLYN, NY — One Brooklyn Health’s Marketing, Comms & PR Team has been named a Gold winner in the Community Event category at the 5th Annual Anthem Awards for the Production of the OBH Gospel Fest, currently in its 16th year.

The OBH Marketing, Communications & Public Relations team—comprised of women of Caribbean heritage, Brooklyn-born and raised, reflecting the communities they serve—earned Gold-level recognition for its work on the Annual Gospel Fest. The team was recognized for this community-driven initiative, which reflects a unified approach to care by bringing together medical staff and community partners for a musical healing experience. Through their marketing, communications, and storytelling, the team bridges the gap between healthcare systems and underserved populations.



The event, created by Senior Director Enid Dillard in partnership with Pastor Gil Monrose, was designed to celebrate the invaluable partnership between One Brooklyn Health and the clergy of central Brooklyn, and to acknowledge the important connection between physical and spiritual wellness.



Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Judges for the 5th Annual Anthem Awards include Nancy Brown, Chief Executive Officer, American Heart Association; Anjelika Lours’ Kour, Creative Director & Managing Partner, DD.NYC®; Miguel Castro, Head of Global Media Partnerships, Gates Foundation; Belén Frau, Global Communication & Positioning Manager, IKEA; Heather Malenshek, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Land O’Lakes, Inc.; Singleton Beato, Global EVP, Chief DEI Officer, McCann Worldgroup; Trovon Williams, Sr. Vice President of Marketing & Communications, NAACP; Lauren Garcimonde-Fisher, Vice President of Brand, Planned Parenthood; Roma McCaig, Chief Public Affairs and Impact Officer, REI Co-op; Brett Peters, Global Lead, TikTok for Good, TikTok; and Michelle Waring, Steward for Sustainability and Everyday Good, Tom’s of Maine, among others.



“This has been a challenging year for the impact sector, but the Winners of the 5th Annual Anthem Awards have shown their resilience and continued commitment to a better tomorrow,” said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin. “This year’s winners are a source of hope, and I am excited to celebrate their work with the world today.”



“Winning this gold award is a powerful reminder that true wellness goes beyond the physical, it lives at the intersection of body, mind, and spirit,” said Enid Dillard, Senior Director of Marketing, Communications, and Public Relations at One Brooklyn Health. “The OBH Gospel Fest beautifully honors that connection, bringing people together through the healing power of gospel music. This event reflects our deep commitment to fostering not only clinical excellence, but also compassion, inspiration, and a sense of shared humanity within the community.”



The 5th Annual Anthem Awards received more than 2,000 submissions from 42 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities.

About One Brooklyn Health

One Brooklyn Health (OBH)—comprising Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Interfaith Medical Center, and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center—is nationally recognized for high-quality care in heart failure, stroke, and diabetes, among other acute care. The system includes 12 ambulatory care centers, two nursing homes, an assisted and independent living facility, a transitional housing program, an urgent care center, and a retail pharmacy. OBH’s mission is to expand access to quality medical care for Brooklyn’s most vulnerable communities. For more information, please visit onebrooklynhealth.org



About The Anthem Awards:

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity, Inclusion, & Belonging; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. This season’s sponsors and partners include AARP, Virgin Hotels NYC, The Bloom, The Social Innovation Summit, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, and TheFutureParty. The Anthem Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites & Mobile Sites, Video & Film, Advertising, Media & PR, Podcasts, Social & Games, Apps, Software & Immersive, Creators, and new this year, AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide last year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, Meltwater, KPMG, NAACP, WSJ, Fast Company, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, Morning Brew, The Hustle, AIGA NY, and The Publish Press.