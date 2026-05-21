One Brooklyn Health Expands BKHI Survey Access Through MyChart to Advance Health Equity

Brooklyn, NY — One Brooklyn Health (OBH) is expanding its commitment to health equity with the Brooklyn Health Equity Index (BKHI) survey, now available to patients through MyChart, further advancing its vision to deliver equitable, high-quality care and improve health outcomes across the communities it serves.

The brief survey gives patients an opportunity to share their experiences and perspectives, helping OBH identify areas for improvement, enhance quality of care, and better serve Brooklyn communities through a more responsive, community-centered approach. Following its 2024 rollout, the Brooklyn Health Equity Index (BKHI) provided OBH with key insights into patient experiences, helping identify gaps in care and opportunities to address disparities.

Developed in partnership with SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University and Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health, the survey goes beyond traditional measures to examine discrimination, provider empathy, cultural humility, structural racism, and inequities in access to care, including factors tied to race, ethnicity, gender identity, and social determinants of health (SDOH).

Now integrated into MyChart, the BKHI survey expands accessibility and encourages real-time feedback, further strengthening OBH’s ability to track progress, implement meaningful health equity metrics, and ensure patient and community voices remain central to driving system-wide change in alignment with its broader vision for community-centered care.

Patients are encouraged to register and take the BKHI survey at OBH’s my chart website: www.myonebrooklynhealth.org. About One Brooklyn Health One Brooklyn Health (OBH)—comprising Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Interfaith Medical Center, and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, is nationally recognized for high-quality care in heart failure, stroke, and diabetes, among other acute care.

The system includes 12 ambulatory care centers, two nursing homes, an assisted and independent living facility, a transitional housing program, an urgent care center, and a retail pharmacy.

OBH’s mission is to expand access to quality medical care for Brooklyn’s most vulnerable communities. For more information, please visit onebrooklynhealth.org.