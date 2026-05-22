HomeBlack History‘Once Upon a Time in Harlem’ has its day at the Cannes...

‘Once Upon a Time in Harlem’ has its day at the Cannes Film Festival, 50 years after it was shot

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Editor, Our Time Press
By Editor, Our Time Press
This image released by Neon shows, seated from left, Thomas Harvey, William Patterson, John Henrik Clarke, Mrs. J.B Matthews, and Louise Patterson, standing from left, Ernest Crichlow, Romare Bearden, and Ida Mae Cullen a scene from the documentary “Once Upon a Time in Harlem.” (Neon via AP)

By  JAKE COYLE

CANNES, France (AP) — David Greaves was 26 when his father, the pioneering filmmaker William Greaves, asked him to be one of four cameramen documenting a historic gathering in Harlem.

In August 1972, William Greaves assembled as many artists, writers, poets, musicians and organizers from the Harlem Renaissance as he could. They came for a cocktail party at Duke Ellington’s Harlem townhouse. There, they talked about the seminal 1920s cultural movement: what they remembered, who not to forget, what it all meant.

Read more at https://apnews.com/article/once-upon-a-time-harlem-cannes-f73e30a703c1a68d3522f651e9aa8b38

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