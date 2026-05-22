‘Once Upon a Time in Harlem’ has its day at the Cannes Film Festival, 50 years after it was shot

By JAKE COYLE

CANNES, France (AP) — David Greaves was 26 when his father, the pioneering filmmaker William Greaves, asked him to be one of four cameramen documenting a historic gathering in Harlem.

In August 1972, William Greaves assembled as many artists, writers, poets, musicians and organizers from the Harlem Renaissance as he could. They came for a cocktail party at Duke Ellington’s Harlem townhouse. There, they talked about the seminal 1920s cultural movement: what they remembered, who not to forget, what it all meant.

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