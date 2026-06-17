One Brooklyn Health Selects hellocare.ai to Advance AI-Powered Virtual Care Across Its Hospitals

New York, NY and Clearwater, FL – June 15, 2026 – One Brooklyn Health (OBH), a integrated healthcare system serving Brooklyn, New York, has selected hellocare.ai as its enterprise partner for AI-assisted virtual care delivery. The partnership will bring advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to OBH’s clinical teams, enabling scalable, continuous patient monitoring and enhanced care delivery across its hospitals.

Through this collaboration, OBH will deploy Module 1: AI-Assisted Virtual Nursing and Telehealth and Module 2: AI-Assisted Virtual Sitting, leveraging hellocare.ai’s platform to transform how care is delivered, monitored, and scaled. The deployment includes advanced AI models for fall prevention, fall detection, and pressure injury prevention, empowering clinical teams to proactively identify risks and intervene earlier.

By implementing hellocare.ai, OBH is significantly expanding its ability to monitor patients across multiple units simultaneously, enabling nurses and care teams to extend their reach without compromising quality or safety. The platform’s AI-driven capabilities continuously analyze patient activity in real time, helping reduce adverse events while improving operational efficiency and workforce sustainability.

“At One Brooklyn Health, we are committed to leveraging innovation to deliver safer, more equitable, and higher-quality care to our communities,” said Sandra Scott, MD, Chief Executive Officer of One Brooklyn Health. “By partnering with hellocare.ai, we are equipping our clinicians with advanced AI tools that allow them to monitor more patients effectively, respond faster, and ultimately improve outcomes.”

“Transformation in healthcare requires scalable, intelligent solutions that can support both patients and clinicians,” said Arthur Gianelli, President and Chief Transformation Officer at OBH. “hellocare.ai enables us to standardize virtual care delivery while using AI to enhance clinical decision-making and operational efficiency across our system.”

“From a nursing perspective, this technology is a game changer,” said Prissana Alston, EdD, MSN, Chief Nursing Executive at OBH. “AI-assisted virtual nursing allows us to extend the capabilities of our care teams, reduce burnout, and ensure that every patient receives the attention and monitoring they need, when they need it.”

hellocare.ai’s platform is designed to integrate seamlessly into clinical workflows, providing real-time insights and enabling proactive care. With AI continuously observing patient activity, clinicians can prioritize interventions, reduce unnecessary rounding, and focus on high-value patient interactions.

“We are proud to partner with One Brooklyn Health in advancing AI-powered care delivery,” said Labinot Bytyqi, Founder and CEO of hellocare.ai. “This deployment demonstrates how health systems can leverage AI to monitor more patients, improve safety, and scale care delivery in a meaningful way. Together, we are building the foundation for the intelligent hospital room and the future of healthcare.”

This partnership reinforces OBH’s commitment to innovation and positions the organization at the forefront of AI-driven healthcare transformation, delivering safer, smarter, and more efficient care to the communities it serves.

About heallocare.ai

hellocare.ai is a leading provider of AI assisted virtual care solutions. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, the company supports more than 100 health systems across the United States and is rapidly expanding globally. hellocare.ai helps health systems deliver high quality, patient centered care while improving clinical efficiency and staff wellbeing. Its fully integrated platform includes AI Assisted Virtual Nursing, Virtual Sitting, Patient Engagement, Digital Whiteboards, Digital Room Signage, Ambient Documentation, and Hospital at Home.

About OBH

One Brooklyn Health (OBH)—comprising Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Interfaith Medical Center, and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center—is nationally recognized for high-quality care in heart failure, stroke, and diabetes, among other acute care. The system includes 12 ambulatory care centers, two nursing homes, an assisted and independent living facility, a transitional housing program, an urgent care center, and a retail pharmacy. OBH’s mission is to expand access to quality medical care for Brooklyn’s most vulnerable communities. For more information, please visit onebrooklynhealth.org.